Gabby Douglas, the 2012 Olympic gymnastics all-around champion, has announced a delay in her highly-anticipated return to competitive gymnastics due to a positive COVID-19 test. Douglas, who was set to showcase her skills at this weekend's Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, shared the disappointing news on social media on Thursday, expressing her devastation but confirmed her intention to return to the sport soon.
The Winter Cup was to mark Douglas' first competition since the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she was a key member of the gold-winning U.S. team. The 28-year-old gymnast is currently training in Texas.
“hey guys, i'm so sad to say i won't be competing this weekend. i was so excited to get back out on the competition floor, but unfortunately, i just tested positive for covid,” Douglas said in a post on Instagram, with a frowny face. “thank you so much for all of your support and positive energy – it really does mean the world to me. i' crushed but i'll see you guys soon!”
Douglas was prepared to compete in three out of four events at the Winter Cup, a critical event for gymnasts aiming for a spot on in this summer's Olympics. The Winter Cup represents the start of the competitive season, drawing top talent from across the nation, including reigning Olympic champion Suni Lee, who will participate on the beam and uneven bars.
Lee, 20, faces her own challenges, returning to competition after dealing with health issues that have hindered her training for the past year. The event also features other notable gymnasts such as former NCAA champion Trinity Thomas and two-time world championship gold medalist Skye Blakely, per the Associated Press.