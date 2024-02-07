Gabby Douglas is back in the gym after an eight-year hiatus

Gabby Douglas is back in action. In a recent announcement, the gymnast revealed that she will be returning to high-level competition this February.

Welcome back, Gabby!@gabrielledoug has announced on @NBCNews that she will make her return to elite competition on February 24 at this year’s #WinterCup in Louisville! Don’t wait, get your tickets now! ➡️ https://t.co/cMbl7T88zL pic.twitter.com/GZkMOntF5H — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) February 6, 2024

Douglas will be participating in the Winter Cup Gymnastics Event in Louisville on February 24. Her career revival comes after an eight-year absence, starting in 2016 when she decided to step away from the sport following the Rio Olympics.

“I'm still a competitor at heart,” Douglas said, via NBC News' Kaetlyn Liddy. “After watching the 2022 championships, I was like I miss competing…I found myself in the gym, and I was like alright, maybe I could do this again.”

The 28-year-old boasts three Olympic-Gold Medals for the United States — two garnered during the 2012 London Olympics and another from Rio in 2016.

Douglas was part of two well-known teams, the “Fierce Five” who competed in London and the “Final Five” who represented the country in Rio. Both squads won gold in the team all-around competitions. The “Fierce Five” in particular, was able to secure the country's first team all-around gold medal after a 16-year drought.

After facing heavy criticism during the Rio Olympics, Douglas took a break from competing to focus on her mental health. Now, she's looking to represent her country once more.

This upcoming summer, the official Paris 2024 team will be selected at the Olympic Trials, and Gabby Douglas is eyeing a spot. Whether she qualifies or not, the gymnastics community is surely excited to see a big name in the sport set foot in the gym once again.