No. 1 UConn women's basketball got its fourth victory over a ranked opponent this season on Saturday as the team cruised to a 90-64 blowout over No. 11 Iowa. The Huskies dominated the Women's Champions Classic right out of the gate and never looked back, largely thanks to two standout performances from Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong.

Fudd scored 27 total points, with 21 of those coming in the second half to close out the contest, and added three assists and four steals. The senior guard continues to shine with humility, and Fudd once again shared credit for the win with her teammates.

“That's an example of why our team is so special,” Fudd said after the game. “Any moment, anyone can go off and make shots. We do a great job of playing unselfish basketball.”

Fudd is right to credit her teammates' efforts for the Huskies' undefeated start to the 2025-26 NCAA season. Sophomore phenom Sarah Strong was a huge reason why Iowa was unable to get within six points of UConn, leading a 10-2 run in the second quarter and finishing with 23 points, including 20 in the first half, seven rebounds, and six steals.

Head coach Geno Auriemma has guided plenty of UConn teams over the course of his legendary career, but he's able to recognize that there's something special about his current squad. The Huskies have averaged a 20.4-point winning margin over their four ranked foes this campaign, showing that there's extra offensive firepower on display.

“We've had a lot of identities over the years,” Auriemma started. “A lot of people are more talking about us offensively. We had to play the way the hand was dealt, we played a little bit differently. Now, we're back to where we play the way I like playing.”

After topping Michigan, Louisville, USC, and now Iowa, UConn only has two ranked teams left on its schedule for the season and has an excellent chance at sweeping the field. However, before they get to No. 17 Tennessee and No. 20 Notre Dame, the Huskies will be facing off against Butler on Sunday.