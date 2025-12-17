TCU women’s basketball made NCAA Division I history Tuesday night as teammates Olivia Miles and Marta Suarez recorded triple-doubles in the same game, a first against a Division I opponent, during the No. 9 Horned Frogs’ 109-54 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Schollmaier Arena.

Miles posted her third consecutive triple-double, finishing with a season-high 25 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Suarez recorded the first triple-double of her career with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. It marked the first time two teammates have accomplished the feat in the same game against a Division I opponent according to the Horned Frogs program.

UT Arlington teammates Koi Love and Avery Brittingham each recorded triple-doubles in a home win over Wiley College on Dec. 30, with that game played about 20 miles from TCU’s campus.

TCU improved to 12-0 and extended its school-record home winning streak to 33 games, the longest active streak in the nation. The Horned Frogs led throughout after Miles assisted on the team’s first two baskets just 41 seconds into the game, part of a 19-3 opening run.

Miles, a graduate transfer from Notre Dame, now has nine career triple-doubles, the most among active Division I players. She is also only the third player to record three consecutive triple-doubles, joining Chastadie Barrs in 2019 and Danielle Carson in 1985. Suarez, a graduate transfer who previously played at Tennessee and Cal, achieved her first triple-double in her 114th college game.

TCU shot 63% from the field and outrebounded Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52-18. Donovyn Hunter scored 18 points, Clara Silva added 14 and Taylor Bigby finished with 10. Indiya Bowen scored 18 points for UAPB, with Jailah Pelly adding 17.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff travels to Tulsa on Thursday. TCU hosts Kansas State on Saturday in its Big 12 opener.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this article.