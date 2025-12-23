Boston Legacy FC has added another valuable piece to its growing roster as the club prepares to make its NWSL debut in 2026. The team announced Monday that forward Ella Stevens signed a deal to leave Gotham FC, joining the expansion franchise for at least two years with a mutual option to renew.

Stevens will reportedly be with the Legacy when the preseason begins in January. The 28-year-old is coming off an NWSL championship-winning campaign with Gotham, where she also won the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup earlier in 2025.

In a statement released by the Legacy, Stevens revealed her reason for leaving the New York/New Jersey club after two seasons and 32 appearances.

“It's a blank slate. It's a new challenge,” Stevens said. “The staff, the coach. I just think the energy is here, and I want to win.”

Legacy general manager Domè Guasch also commented on Stevens's addition to the new Boston club.

“Ella is a proven NWSL player whose best years are still ahead of her,” Guasch's statement read. “She brings a strong team-first mindset and competitiveness that fits exactly with what we're building in Boston. She'll make an impact on the field, but just as importantly, she elevates the people around her.”

Guasch went on to explain why Stevens is the perfect fit for the culture the franchise is trying to build in its first season.

“Ella understands what it takes to win at the highest level, and that experience will be invaluable as we set high standards and look to be competitive from day one.”