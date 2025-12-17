No. 4 UCLA women's basketball recorded its largest win in nearly five decades Tuesday night, defeating Cal Poly 115-28 for an 87-point rout at Pauley Pavilion.

The margin was the Bruins’ largest since a 90-point win over Oregon State on Dec. 11, 1976, and ranks as the fourth-largest victory in program history according to Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register. UCLA last posted a larger differential on Jan. 11, 1975, when it defeated UC San Diego 117-20.

Lauren Betts led the Bruins with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Kiki Rice scored 23 points as UCLA improved to 10-1. The Bruins have won four straight since a 76-65 loss to Texas on Nov. 26.

The game also marked the long-awaited debut of freshman forward Sienna Betts, Lauren Betts’ younger sister, who had been sidelined since suffering a lower left leg injury during an October scrimmage. Sienna Betts entered in the first quarter and recorded her first career statistic with an assist to her sister. She scored her first point on a free throw in the second quarter and added her first field goal on a baseline fadeaway in the fourth. She finished with five points, two assists and one turnover in 10 minutes.

UCLA took control early, exploiting its size advantage inside. The Bruins led 60-16 at halftime, with Lauren Betts scoring 18 points in the first half.

Gianna Kneepkens added 19 points and six steals, while Gabriela Jaquez scored 14 points. Charish Thompson and Katie Peiffer each scored eight points for Cal Poly, which fell to 2-8.

UCLA forced 30 turnovers and outrebounded the Mustangs 43-15.

Cal Poly travels to No. 19 USC on Thursday. UCLA hosts Long Beach State on Saturday.

Reporting by Jill Painter Lopez of the Associated Press contributed to this article.