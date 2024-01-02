Snoop Dogg is your new 2024 Olympics Special Correspondent.

Snoop Dogg moves from covering the highlights to actually being in the Olympics… as an NBC special correspondent, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The iconic rapper will be joining NBCUniversal's 2024 Summer Games Olympic coverage in Paris. The primetime show, set to begin on July 26, will have Snoop on site in Paris to cover regular reports which will be on NBC and Peacock. The network announced Snoop's involvement during Sunday Night Football's halftime.

Snoop appeared in a promotional video for the Games alongside U.S. Olympians Suni Lee (gymnastics), A’ja Wilson (basketball), Jagger Eaton (skateboarder) and Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes (beach volleyball).

Snoop Dogg: Olympic special commentator

While in Paris, The Underdoggs star will be updating NBC Olympic host Mike Tirico as he explores the French capital. He'll be exploring the historic city's landmarks, taken in the games as well as speak to the athletes and their family and friends.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication and the pursuit of greatness,” the rapper said.

“We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?” he added.

Snoop and the crip-walking horse

Snoop has previously covered the Olympics with Kevin Hart in the show Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg in 2021. The show birthed several memorable moments, one of which was of the two bickering over Snoop's Olympic binder which sent Hart on a tail spin.

Snoop told Hart that the show had given him a binder to prepare for the show, and Hart said he hadn't received any. (Spoiler alert: there was no binder.) Another viral moment was of the two being awestruck as they talked about the dressage competitions, with Snoop declaring he wanted the “crip-walking” horse to appear on his video.

NBC Olympics Production president and executive producer Molly Solomon stated, “Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics.”

“That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our reimagined Olympic primetime show,” she continued.

This year's Olympics is Paris' third time hosting. It first hosted the games in 1900 and the second time was in 1924. The French Olympic organizers plan to showcase the capital during the Games by hosting the competitions in several Parisian landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower (where the beach volleyball games will be held), the historic Palace of Versailles (the site of the equestrian games) and Place de la Concorde (urban sports).

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be hosted primarily on NBC and Peacock. The coverage will start on July 26 through Aug. 11. NBCU currently owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games up until 2032.