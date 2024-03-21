Gallagher is a 4-star Fire Abundance character that we first encountered in Penacony. This security officer and mixologist is sure to be a good addition to Break Effect teams. Now, he is arriving during the first phase of Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1. Should you get him, or plan on getting him, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Gallagher, from his Light Cones to his Relics and more.
Honkai Star Rail Guide – Gallagher Light Cones and Relics Build
Do note that this guide is for the currently available or immediately upcoming Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Gallagher, we will be sure to update this guide.
Jump To: Abilities | Trace Priority | Light Cones | Relics | Teams
Gallagher Abilities Overview
Gallagher is a 4-Star Fire Abundance character. The Path of Abundance are the healers of this game and Gallagher is the latest addition to the game's expanding roster of healers. He not only heals, but also buffs his entire team.His Normal Attack, Corkage Fee, deals Fire DMG to a single enemy. His Skill, Special Brew, restores a fixed amount of HP to a single target. His Ultimate, Champagne Etiquette, inflicts Besotted to all enemies and deals Fire DMG to them. His next Normal Attack also becomes empowered to Nectar Blitz.
Besotted, the debuff from Gallagher's Ultimate, is tied to his Talent: Tipsy Tussle. Whenever an enemy who is Besotted is attacked, they receive increased Break DMG, while the attacker gets healed a certain amount. His Trace Novel Concoction increases Gallagher's Outgoing Healing based on his Break Effect, while his other Trace, Bottoms Up, heals multiple allies when Galalgher uses Nectar Blitz on a Besotted enemy. His final Trace, Organic Yeast, Advances Forward Galalgher's Action when he uses his Ultimate.
Gallagher Traces Priority
When leveling her traces, focus on leveling his Talent first, as it increases the Break DMG buff and healing that Besotted gives. Next is his Skill, which increases the Healing Amount. Then, level either his Normal Attack or Ultimate next, as these just increase the DMG they deal.
As for the Major Traces, focus on getting Novel Concoction and Bottoms Up first, then get Organic Yeast.
Gallagher Light Cones Guide
All values given here are at maximum Superimposed.
What Is Real?: Increases the wearer's Break Effect by 48%. After using Basic ATK, restores HP for the wearer by an amount equal to 4% of Max HP plus 800.
This is perhaps the best Light Cone for Gallagher at the moment, as it increases his Break Effeect. This, in turn, increases the amount of healing that Gallagher does. Other than that, it also allows Gallagher to sustain his HP, which lets him focus his healing on other allies.
Shared Feeling: Increases the wearer's Outgoing Healing by 20%. When using Skill, regenerates 4 Energy for all allies.
This is a decent alternate Light Cone for Gallagher, as it increases the amount of Healing he does. not only that, but Gallagher becomes a battery for his team with this Light Cone. The only downside is that the player will need to build Break Effect in the Relics to make up for the lack of Break Effect in this Light Cone.
Perfect Timing: Increases the wearer's Effect RES by 32% and increases Outgoing Healing by an amount that is equal to 45% of Effect RES. Outgoing Healing can be increased this way by up to 27%.
This Light Cone will work well for Gallagher if you decide to equip the Broken Keel Planar Ornament set on him. This will not only help trigger Broken Keel's second effect, but will also increase his Outgoing Healing to make up for the lack of Break Effect.
Quid pro Quo: At the start of the wearer's turn, regenerates 16 Energy for a randomly chosen ally (excluding the wearer) whose current Energy is lower than 50%.
This is the last possible Light Cone for Gallagher, turning him into a fuil battery. However, similar to Shared Feeling, the player will need to focus a lot on building Break Effect to increase the Healing that Gallagher does.
Gallagher Relics Guide
- Increases Break Effect by 16%.
- Increases the wearer's Break Effect by 16%. After the wearer inflicts Weakness Break on an enemy, regenerates 3 Energy.
This is a good Relics build for Galalgher, as it gives him up to 32% Break Effect. This will help improve his healing more than the 2-piece effect of Passerby of Wandering Cloud, since his healing scales off of Break Effect. This gives him a total of 16% increased Outgoing Healing.
- Increases the wearer's Break Effect by 16%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 145 or higher, the wearer's Break Effect increases by an extra 20%.
This Planar Ornament is a good Relics build for Gallagher thanks to the up to 36% additional Break Effect, which gives an 18% increase in Outgoing healing. This, alongside the Thief of Shooting Meteor Relics set, can give Gallagher up to 34% increased Outgoing Healing.
- Increases the wearer's Effect RES by 10%. When the wearer's Effect RES is at 30% or higher, all allies' CRIT DMG increases by 10%.
Broken Keel is a pretty decent Planar Ornament as well for Gallagher, as this Relic build allows him to give his entire team 10% CRIT DMG. Of course, if the player decides to use this set, they will need to get additional Effect RES on Gallagher. They can use the Perfect Timing Light Cone to help meet the Effect RES Light Cone, while also increasing his Outgoing Healing to make up for the lack of Break Effect.
For Gallagher's Relics Stats, try to get Outgoing Healing for his Body, SPD for the Feet, HP% for the Sphere, and Energy Recharge for the Rope. For Substats, try to get at least 150 Break Effect, then focus on getting SPD and HP%. If you want to run Broken Keel, try to get 30% Effect Res as well.
Gallagher Team Guide
Gallagher excels in teams that use focus on Break Effect and Break DMG. Other than that, he can also be a flexible healer, as his kit gives a lot to any team.
Here are some possible team compositions for Gallagher
Premium Break Team
- Xue Yi Main DPS
- Sparkle Support
- Ruan Mei Support
- Gallagher Healer
This is perhaps one of the best teams for Break DMG and Effect thanks to the character skills. Xue Yi, for example, thrives on Break DMG and Effect, with Ruan Mei increasing the Weakness Break Efficiency. Sparkle will help in allowing the entire team to use Skills more frequently, and Gallagher bringing up the rear to provide healing and increased Break DMG.
F2P Team
- Xue Yi main DPS
- Hanya Support
- Asta Support
- Gallagher Healer
This is a good F2P team, consisting of 4-star characters that the player likely already has. Just like the premium team, Xue Yi will serve as the main DPS thanks to her synergy with Break Effect and DMG teams. Hanya will help the team regain Skill Points easily, while also increasing Xue Yi's DMG and SPD. Asta will help buff the team's ATK and SPD, and Gallagher will keep the team alive.
Mono Fire Team
- Himeko Main DPS
- Topaz and Numby Sub DPS
- Asta Support
- Gallagher Healer
If, for some reason, the player wants to make a mono-fire team, then it is now possible with the arrival of Gallagher. Himeko will be the main DMG source for the team, with the ability to possibly apply Break DMG on multiple enemies. Topaz and Numby's follow-up attacks will also help in Weakness Breaking enemies. Asta will still be the support for the team, providing ATK and SPD Buffs, and Gallagher being the healer. If the player wants, they can also slot in the Fire Trailblazer instead of either Asta or Topaz.
These team compositions are just suggestions. It is up to the player how they want to use Gallagher.
That's all for our guide on Gallagher's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Gallagher will be available for drawing once Phase 1 of Version 2.1 goes live. Players interested in getting her must make sure to roll during said banner. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.