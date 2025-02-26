The PGA Tour 2K25 Clubhouse Season 1 Pass has arrived, offering rewards for free and for premium pass owners. Overall, PGA Tour 2K25 offers 100 total tiers of rewards, many of which are free. However, you can also purchase the Premium Pass for access to even more rewards. But is it worth your money? You can decide for yourself after checking out the full list of rewards below.

What Are The PGA Tour 2K25 Clubhouse Season 1 Rewards?

TIER FREE PREMIUM 1 – Legendary Outerwear (Body Type A & B) 2 Flight 3 Pack 150 VC 3 – Legendary Shoes (Body Type A & B) 4 Rare Watch (Body Type A & B) Power Club Fitting 5 – Evo Tool 6 – Bad Birdie | Core – Stripe Camo Black 7 LVL Up Token Consumable Ball Spin 3 Pack 8 – Epic Short Sleeve (Body Type A & B) 9 – LVL Up Token

10 Legendary Short Sleeve (Body Type A & B) 150 VC 11 – Legendary Skirt & Shorts 12 – Rhythm Club Fitting 13 150 VC Consumable Ball Forgiveness 3 Pack 14 – Epic Skirt & Shorts 15 – LVL Up Token 16 Bridgestone | Core Tour B X TW Consumable Ball Flight 3 Pack 17 – 150 VC 18 – Legendary Glove (Body Type A & B) 19 Uncommon Cap Swing Path Club Fitting

20 – Mizuno | Core M.Craft X 21 – Consumable Ball Spin 3 Pack 22 Transition Club Fitting LVL Up Token 23 – Evo Tool 24 – Rare Driver Cap 25 Thai Spinner CHP Skill 150 VC 26 – Putt Rhythm Club Fitting 27 – Legendary Cap 28 Consumable Ball Forgiveness 3 Pack Consumable Ball Flight 3 Pack 29 – Legendary Glove (Body Type A & B)

30 – LVL Up Token 31 Legendary Pants (Body Type A & B) 150 VC 32 – Putt Path Club Fitting 33 – Epic Long Sleeve (Body Type A & B) 34 Evo Tool Consumable Ball Spin 3 Pack 35 – Thai Spinner CHP Skill 36 – LVL Up Token 37 LVL Up Token 150 VC 38 – Contact Club Fitting 39 – Legendary Short Sleeve (Body Type A & B)

40 Rare Shorts & Skirt Consumable Ball Forgiveness 3 Pack 41 – Rare Cap 42 – LVL Up Token 43 Mizuno | Core CLK 150 VC 44 – Rare Belt (Body Type A & B) 45 – Shaping Club Fitting 46 150 VC Consumable Ball Flight 3 Pack 47 – LVL Up Token 48 – Rare Leggings (Body Type A & B) 49 Epic Short Sleeve (Body Type A & B) 150 VC

50 – Mizuno | Emerald Pro 223 51 – Evo Tool 52 Correction Club Fitting Recovery Club Fitting 53 – Epic Shoes (Body Type A & B) 54 – Consumable Ball Spin 3 Pack 55 Consumable Ball Flight 3 Pack Thai Sinner CHP Skill 56 – LVL Up Token 57 – Epic Shorts & Skirt 58 Callaway Core | Chrome Tour TruTrack Blue Red 150 VC 59 – Rare Shorts & Kilt

60 – Putt Weight Club Fitting 61 Legendary Cap Consumable Ball Flight 3 Pack 62 – LVL Up Token 63 – Rare Short Sleeve (Body Type A & B) 64 LVL Up Token 150 VC 65 – Putt Contact Club Fitting 66 – Rare Shorts (Body Type A & B) 67 150 VC Consumable Ball Spin 3 Pack 68 – Rare Sleeveless Polo & Short Sleeve 69 – Evo Tool

70 Legendary Short Sleeve (Body Type A & B) LVL Up Token 71 – 150 VC 72 – Epic Eyewear 73 Power Club Fitting Rhythm Club Fitting 74 – Mizuno | Emerald T22 75 – Thai Sinner CHP Skill 76 Consumable Ball Spin 3 Pack Consumable Ball Flight 3 Pack 77 – LVL Up Token 78 – Rare Strawbucket Hat 79 Rare Sleeveless Polo & Short Sleeve 150 VC

80 – Swing Path Club Fitting 81 – Epic Shoes (Body Type A & B) 82 LVL Up Token Consumable Ball Spin 3 Pack 83 – LVL Up Token 84 – Epic Cap 85 Mizuno | Emerald ST200 TS 150 VC 86 – Transition Club Fitting 87 – Epic Short Sleeve & Sleeveless Polo 88 150 VC Consumable Ball Forgiveness 3 Pack 89 – LVL Up Token

90 – 150 VC 91 Putt Rhythm Club Fitting Putt Path Club Fitting 92 – Malbon | Core Buckets with Shades 93 – Consumable Ball Flight 3 Pack 94 Rare Glove (Body Type A & B) LVL Up Token 95 – Thai Sinner CHP Skill . 96 – Legendary Shoes . 97 Evo Tool 150 VC . 98 – Rare Short Sleeve (Body Type A & B) 99 – Contact Club Fitting

100 Shaping Club Fitting Mizuno | Limited Edition – Emerald ST-G 440

Overall, that includes all the PGA Tour 2K25 Clubhouse Season 1 Rewards. Remember, to earn every single reward here, you will need to own the Premium Pass, which costs $9.99 USD. For ten bucks, you're receiving a pretty good amount of progression items that can give you a better head start.

How do you earn XP in PGA Tour 2K25?

Overall, there are several ways to earn XP in PGA Tour 2K25:

Play MyCAREER

Complete Quests/Challenges

Play Online Multiplayer

Play during Double XP events

Firstly, playing MyCAREER offers a good amount of XP, especially if you actively try to do everything. Generally, you do not want to skip training or pre-tournament events. Furthermore, you can increase the difficulty to earn more rewards. Additionally, check out for any new challenges to earn more XP and other rewards.

Lastly, playing online Multiplayer offers XP for each round played. Additionally, keep looking at PGA Tour 2K25‘s official channels to see when new Double XP events drop. These events offer double the XP, helping you reach Tier 100 faster than ever before. Good luck earning all the rewards in Season 1!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.