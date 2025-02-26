The PGA Tour 2K25 Clubhouse Season 1 Pass has arrived, offering rewards for free and for premium pass owners. Overall, PGA Tour 2K25 offers 100 total tiers of rewards, many of which are free. However, you can also purchase the Premium Pass for access to even more rewards. But is it worth your money? You can decide for yourself after checking out the full list of rewards below.
What Are The PGA Tour 2K25 Clubhouse Season 1 Rewards?
Overall, that includes all the PGA Tour 2K25 Clubhouse Season 1 Rewards. Remember, to earn every single reward here, you will need to own the Premium Pass, which costs $9.99 USD. For ten bucks, you're receiving a pretty good amount of progression items that can give you a better head start.
How do you earn XP in PGA Tour 2K25?
Overall, there are several ways to earn XP in PGA Tour 2K25:
Play MyCAREER
Complete Quests/Challenges
Play Online Multiplayer
Play during Double XP events
Firstly, playing MyCAREER offers a good amount of XP, especially if you actively try to do everything. Generally, you do not want to skip training or pre-tournament events. Furthermore, you can increase the difficulty to earn more rewards. Additionally, check out for any new challenges to earn more XP and other rewards.
Lastly, playing online Multiplayer offers XP for each round played. Additionally, keep looking at PGA Tour 2K25‘s official channels to see when new Double XP events drop. These events offer double the XP, helping you reach Tier 100 faster than ever before. Good luck earning all the rewards in Season 1!
