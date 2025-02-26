The PGA Tour 2K25 Clubhouse Season 1 Pass has arrived, offering rewards for free and for premium pass owners. Overall, PGA Tour 2K25 offers 100 total tiers of rewards, many of which are free. However, you can also purchase the Premium Pass for access to even more rewards. But is it worth your money? You can decide for yourself after checking out the full list of rewards below.

What Are The PGA Tour 2K25 Clubhouse Season 1 Rewards?

TIERFREEPREMIUM
1Legendary Outerwear (Body Type A & B)
2Flight 3 Pack150 VC
3Legendary Shoes (Body Type A & B)
4Rare Watch (Body Type A & B)Power Club Fitting
5Evo Tool
6Bad Birdie | Core – Stripe Camo Black
7LVL Up TokenConsumable Ball Spin 3 Pack
8Epic Short Sleeve (Body Type A & B)
9LVL Up Token
10Legendary Short Sleeve (Body Type A & B)150 VC
11Legendary Skirt & Shorts
12Rhythm Club Fitting
13150 VCConsumable Ball Forgiveness 3 Pack
14Epic Skirt & Shorts
15LVL Up Token
16Bridgestone | Core Tour B X TWConsumable Ball Flight 3 Pack
17150 VC
18Legendary Glove (Body Type A & B)
19Uncommon CapSwing Path Club Fitting
20Mizuno | Core M.Craft X
21Consumable Ball Spin 3 Pack
22Transition Club FittingLVL Up Token
23Evo Tool
24Rare Driver Cap
25Thai Spinner CHP Skill150 VC
26Putt Rhythm Club Fitting
27Legendary Cap
28Consumable Ball Forgiveness 3 PackConsumable Ball Flight 3 Pack
29Legendary Glove (Body Type A & B)
30LVL Up Token
31Legendary Pants (Body Type A & B)150 VC
32Putt Path Club Fitting
33Epic Long Sleeve (Body Type A & B)
34Evo ToolConsumable Ball Spin 3 Pack
35Thai Spinner CHP Skill
36LVL Up Token
37LVL Up Token150 VC
38Contact Club Fitting
39Legendary Short Sleeve (Body Type A & B)
40Rare Shorts & SkirtConsumable Ball Forgiveness 3 Pack
41Rare Cap
42LVL Up Token
43Mizuno | Core CLK150 VC
44Rare Belt (Body Type A & B)
45Shaping Club Fitting
46150 VCConsumable Ball Flight 3 Pack
47LVL Up Token
48Rare Leggings (Body Type A & B)
49Epic Short Sleeve (Body Type A & B)150 VC
50Mizuno | Emerald Pro 223
51Evo Tool
52Correction Club FittingRecovery Club Fitting
53Epic Shoes (Body Type A & B)
54Consumable Ball Spin 3 Pack
55Consumable Ball Flight 3 PackThai Sinner CHP Skill
56LVL Up Token
57Epic Shorts & Skirt
58Callaway Core | Chrome Tour TruTrack Blue Red150 VC
59Rare Shorts & Kilt
60Putt Weight Club Fitting
61Legendary CapConsumable Ball Flight 3 Pack
62LVL Up Token
63Rare Short Sleeve (Body Type A & B)
64LVL Up Token150 VC
65Putt Contact Club Fitting
66Rare Shorts (Body Type A & B)
67150 VCConsumable Ball Spin 3 Pack
68Rare Sleeveless Polo & Short Sleeve
69Evo Tool
70Legendary Short Sleeve (Body Type A & B)LVL Up Token
71150 VC
72Epic Eyewear
73Power Club FittingRhythm Club Fitting
74Mizuno | Emerald T22
75Thai Sinner CHP Skill
76Consumable Ball Spin 3 PackConsumable Ball Flight 3 Pack
77LVL Up Token
78Rare Strawbucket Hat
79Rare Sleeveless Polo & Short Sleeve150 VC
80Swing Path Club Fitting
81Epic Shoes (Body Type A & B)
82LVL Up TokenConsumable Ball Spin 3 Pack
83LVL Up Token
84Epic Cap
85Mizuno | Emerald ST200 TS150 VC
86Transition Club Fitting
87Epic Short Sleeve & Sleeveless Polo
88150 VCConsumable Ball Forgiveness 3 Pack
89LVL Up Token
Related NewsArticle continues below
WWE 2K25 Releases New MyRISE Details
WWE 2K25 Releases New MyRISE Details
PGA Tour 2K25 Release Date, Gameplay, Story, Trailers
PGA Tour 2K25 Release Date, Gameplay, Story, Trailers
MLB The Show 25 Franchise & March to October Details Revealed
MLB The Show 25 Franchise & March to October Details Revealed
90150 VC
91Putt Rhythm Club FittingPutt Path Club Fitting
92Malbon | Core Buckets with Shades
93Consumable Ball Flight 3 Pack
94Rare Glove (Body Type A & B)LVL Up Token
95Thai Sinner CHP Skill.
96Legendary Shoes.
97Evo Tool150 VC.
98Rare Short Sleeve (Body Type A & B)
99Contact Club Fitting
100Shaping Club FittingMizuno | Limited Edition – Emerald ST-G 440

Overall, that includes all the PGA Tour 2K25 Clubhouse Season 1 Rewards. Remember, to earn every single reward here, you will need to own the Premium Pass, which costs $9.99 USD. For ten bucks, you're receiving a pretty good amount of progression items that can give you a better head start.

How do you earn XP in PGA Tour 2K25?

Overall, there are several ways to earn XP in PGA Tour 2K25:

  • Play MyCAREER
  • Complete Quests/Challenges
  • Play Online Multiplayer
  • Play during Double XP events

Firstly, playing MyCAREER offers a good amount of XP, especially if you actively try to do everything. Generally, you do not want to skip training or pre-tournament events. Furthermore, you can increase the difficulty to earn more rewards. Additionally, check out for any new challenges to earn more XP and other rewards.

Lastly, playing online Multiplayer offers XP for each round played. Additionally, keep looking at PGA Tour 2K25‘s official channels to see when new Double XP events drop. These events offer double the XP, helping you reach Tier 100 faster than ever before. Good luck earning all the rewards in Season 1!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.