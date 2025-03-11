WWE 2K25 MyRISE features several unlockable wrestlers, which you can get by playing the mode. This year, MyRISE encourages multiple playthroughs by adding different personality types and choices. Overall, you'll probably need to play it at least twice to unlock all the Wrestlers. Therefore, we created a guide on how to get all Wrestlers in WWE 2K25's MyRISE mode.

How Can you Unlock All Wrestlers in WWE 2K25 MyRISE?

Overall, you can get _ wrestlers solely from playing WWE 2K25's MyRISE mode. These include:

WrestlerHow To Unlock
Super CenaCollect 20 Stars in MyRISE Live Events
ChaseCollect 28 Stars in MyRISE Live Events
La Cangrejita LocaCollect 38 Stars in MyRISE Live Events
Cole QuinnCollect 46 Stars in MyRISE Live Events
Meilee “Fanny” FanCollect 62 Stars in MyRISE Live Events
Ava MorenoCollect 70 Stars in MyRISE Live Events
Psycho SallyCollect 78 Stars in MyRISE Live Events
El OrdinaroCollect 86 Stars in MyRISE Live Events
El Mago Jr.Collect 95 Stars in MyRISE Live Events
ManifestationCollect 124 Stars in MyRISE Live Events
Hector FloresCollect 132 Stars in MyRISE Live Events
Odyssey RiftCollect 140 Stars in MyRISE Live Events
R-Truth (Judgment Day)Collect 210 Stars in MyRISE Live Events
Randy Orton '15 *Complete Temporal Legacy + choose “Cody Rhodes” for Survivor Series
Rhea Ripley '17 *Complete Mami's On Top + choose “Rhea Ripley” for Survivor Series
Rhea Ripley '20 *Complete Mami's On Top + choose “Rhea Ripley” for Survivor Series
Stardust *Complete Temporal Legacy + choose “Cody Rhodes” for Survivor Series
John Cena '12Complete Temporal Legacy + choose “Cody Rhodes” for Survivor Series
Cody Rhodes “Undashing”Complete Temporal Legacy + choose “Cody Rhodes” for Survivor Series
 ChosenComplete the Archive Job with a “Bold & Brash” Female CAW
Alundra BlayzeSelect “Reclaim Ending” > “Recruit WWE Legends” > Defeat Scott Steiner
Scott Sceiner '03Select “Reclaim Ending” > “Recruit WWE Legends” > Defeat Scott Steiner
DDPSelect “Reclaim Ending” > “Recruit WWE Legends” > Defeat Scott Steiner
JosieSelect “Reclaim Ending” > “Recruit Indie Wrestlers” > Defeat Scott Steiner
Paragon Jay PierceSelect “Reclaim Ending” > “Recruit Indie Wrestlers” > Defeat Scott Steiner

*- indicates Wrestler that can't be unlocked until second playthrough.

Overall, that includes every unlockable wrestler in WWE 2K25 MyRISE Mode. Chances are, if you're enjoying the mode, you'll probably unlock each wrestler in subsequent playthroughs. However, you will need to play at least twice to obtain every character. Furthermore, this just includes MyRISE. Overall, WWE 2K25 features many unlockable wrestlers via MyFACTION, Showcase, and more.

