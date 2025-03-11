WWE 2K25 MyRISE features several unlockable wrestlers, which you can get by playing the mode. This year, MyRISE encourages multiple playthroughs by adding different personality types and choices. Overall, you'll probably need to play it at least twice to unlock all the Wrestlers. Therefore, we created a guide on how to get all Wrestlers in WWE 2K25's MyRISE mode.

How Can you Unlock All Wrestlers in WWE 2K25 MyRISE?

https://twitter.com/WWEgames/status/1897980584200118317

Overall, you can get _ wrestlers solely from playing WWE 2K25's MyRISE mode. These include:

Wrestler How To Unlock Super Cena Collect 20 Stars in MyRISE Live Events Chase Collect 28 Stars in MyRISE Live Events La Cangrejita Loca Collect 38 Stars in MyRISE Live Events Cole Quinn Collect 46 Stars in MyRISE Live Events Meilee “Fanny” Fan Collect 62 Stars in MyRISE Live Events

Ava Moreno Collect 70 Stars in MyRISE Live Events Psycho Sally Collect 78 Stars in MyRISE Live Events El Ordinaro Collect 86 Stars in MyRISE Live Events El Mago Jr. Collect 95 Stars in MyRISE Live Events Manifestation Collect 124 Stars in MyRISE Live Events

Hector Flores Collect 132 Stars in MyRISE Live Events Odyssey Rift Collect 140 Stars in MyRISE Live Events R-Truth (Judgment Day) Collect 210 Stars in MyRISE Live Events Randy Orton '15 * Complete Temporal Legacy + choose “Cody Rhodes” for Survivor Series Rhea Ripley '17 * Complete Mami's On Top + choose “Rhea Ripley” for Survivor Series Rhea Ripley '20 * Complete Mami's On Top + choose “Rhea Ripley” for Survivor Series

Stardust * Complete Temporal Legacy + choose “Cody Rhodes” for Survivor Series John Cena '12 Complete Temporal Legacy + choose “Cody Rhodes” for Survivor Series Cody Rhodes “Undashing” Complete Temporal Legacy + choose “Cody Rhodes” for Survivor Series Chosen Complete the Archive Job with a “Bold & Brash” Female CAW

Alundra Blayze Select “Reclaim Ending” > “Recruit WWE Legends” > Defeat Scott Steiner Scott Sceiner '03 Select “Reclaim Ending” > “Recruit WWE Legends” > Defeat Scott Steiner DDP Select “Reclaim Ending” > “Recruit WWE Legends” > Defeat Scott Steiner Josie Select “Reclaim Ending” > “Recruit Indie Wrestlers” > Defeat Scott Steiner Paragon Jay Pierce Select “Reclaim Ending” > “Recruit Indie Wrestlers” > Defeat Scott Steiner

*- indicates Wrestler that can't be unlocked until second playthrough.

Overall, that includes every unlockable wrestler in WWE 2K25 MyRISE Mode. Chances are, if you're enjoying the mode, you'll probably unlock each wrestler in subsequent playthroughs. However, you will need to play at least twice to obtain every character. Furthermore, this just includes MyRISE. Overall, WWE 2K25 features many unlockable wrestlers via MyFACTION, Showcase, and more.

