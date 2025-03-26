The Madden 25 Season 7 Release Date has arrived, letting Ultimate Team Players grind for a new Field Pass full of content. Furthermore, Season 7 adds new programs for Ultimate Team, keeping you invested throughout the season. But what else can we expect from Season 7?

Madden 25 Season 7 Release Date, Details, & Rewards

Madden 25 Season 7 begins on Wednesday, March 26th, 2025. The newest season adds new Ultimate Team Programs, a new Field Pass, and more. Overall, the Season 7 programs are as follows: All-Star Athletes, Sugar Rush, NFL Draft, and AANHPI Heritage. Overall. these events will be split throughout the season.

Firstly, the All-Star Athletes focuses on players who go above and beyond. Moreover, Sugar Rush is an Easter-themed event where you earn Candy and Eggs by completing objectives. Therefore, keep on the lookout for this event in April.

Thirdly, the NFL Draft returns to Ultimate Team this year. Overall, this event celebrates rookies of the past and present as we head to the real draft. Overall, this event will include ways for you to acquire powerful items.

Lastly, Madden 25 brings back the AANHPI Heritage Program. Overall, you just need to login during the event to receive five upgradeable AANHPI player items. Furthermore, complete challenges and objectives to earn tokens and acquire great players.

Overall, that includes every program in Madden 25 Season 7. But what rewards can you earn in the Madden 25 Season 7 Field Pass?

All Madden 25 Season 7 Field Pass Rewards

Overall, the following items can be earned in the Madden 25 Season 7 Field Pass? But keep in mind that anything with an asterisk is only available through the Premium Pass. Therefore, keep that in mind when perusing through the rewards. Regardless, here are all the rewards for Season 7.

Level 2 – 70+ Pack – Midfield Pack*

Level 3 – Random Strategy Item – Rare Strategy Item Fantasy Pack Choose 1 of all (Esc 98)*

Level 4 – 300 Season Tickets – 150 Season Tickets

Level 5 – Rare Option Pack – 92 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack (Esc 98)*

Level 6 – 92 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack (Esc 98) – Random Strategy Item*

Level 7 – 300 Season Tickets – 5000 Coins*

Level 8 – 5,000 Coins – Premium Rare Option Pack*

Level 9 – Rare Option Pack – 150 Season Tickets*

Level 10 – 93 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 98) – 93 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 98)*

Level 11 – 5,000 Coins – 5000 Coins*

Level 12 – 300 Season Tickets – Rare Strategy Item Fantasy Pack Choose 1 of all (Esc 98)*

Level 13 – Random Strategy Item – 150 Season Tickets*

Level 14 – 300 Season Tickets – 5000 Coins*

Level 15 – Rare Option Pack – 93 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 98)*

Level 16 – 92 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack (Esc 98) – Max Training 30000 (98 OVR)*

Level 17 – 300 Season Tickets – 5000 Coins*

Level 18 – 5,000 Coins – 150 Season Tickets*

Level 19 – Rare Option Pack – Random Strategy Item*

Level 20 – 93 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 98) – 92 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack (Esc 98)*

Level 21 – 5,000 Coins – Platinum 78+*

Level 22 – 400 Season Tickets – 94 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 98)*

Level 23 – Random Strategy Item – 5000 Coins*

Level 24 – 400 Season Tickets – Max Training 30000 (98 OVR)*

Level 25 – Rare Option Pack – Premium Rare Option Pack*

Level 26 – 92 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack (Esc 98) – 150 Season Tickets*

Level 27 – 400 Season Tickets – Platinum 78+ *

Level 28 – 5,000 Coins – 5000 Coins*

Level 29 – Rare Option Pack – Max Training 30000 (98 OVR)*

Level 30 – 94 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 98) – 95 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 98)*

Level 31 – 5,000 Coins – 150 Season Tickets*

Level 32 – 400 Season Tickets – 5000 Coins*

Level 33 – Random Strategy Item – Max Training 30000 (98 OVR)*

Level 34 – Season 8 XP Token – 150 Season Tickets*

Level 35 – Rare Option Pack- 5000 Coins*

Level 36 – 92 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack (Esc 98) – 150 Season Tickets*

Level 37 – 400 Season Tickets – Rare Strategy Item Fantasy Pack Choose 1 of all (Esc 98)*

Level 38 – 5,000 Coins – Midfield Pack*

Level 39 – Rare Option Pack – Season 8 XP Token*

Level 40 – 94 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 98) – 5000 Coins*

Level 41 – 10,000 Coins – 95 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 98)*

Level 42 – 650 Season Tickets – Premium Rare Option Pack*

Level 43 – Random Strategy Item – Max Training 30000 (98 OVR)*

Level 44 – 650 Season Tickets- 5000 Coins*

Level 45 – Rare Option Pack – 150 Season Tickets*

Level 46 – 95 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 98) – Max Training 30000 (98 OVR)*

Level 47 – 650 Season Tickets – Random Strategy Item*

Level 48 – 10,000 Coins – 5000 Coins*

Level 49 – Rare Option Pack – 150 Season Tickets*

Level 50 – 95 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 98) – 96 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 98)*

Level 51 – 10,000 Coins – 5000 Coins*

Level 52 – 650 Season Tickets – 150 Season Tickets*

Level 53 – Random Strategy Item – Max Training 30000 (98 OVR)*

Level 54 – 650 Season Tickets – 92 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack (Esc 98)*

Level 55 – Epic Option Pack – 150 Season Tickets*

Level 56 – 96 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 99) – Epic Option Pack*

Level 57 – 650 Season Tickets – 96 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 99)*

Level 58 – 10,000 Coins – 10000 Coins*

Level 59 – Epic Option Pack – 150 Season Tickets*

Level 60 – 96 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 99) – Platinum 80+ *

Level 61 – 10,000 Coins – Max Training 100000 (99 OVR)*

Level 62 – 800 Season Tickets – 97 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 99)*

Level 63 – Random Strategy Item – Epic Option Pack

Level 64 – 800 Season Tickets – 10000 Coins*

Level 65 – Epic Option Pack – 300 Season Tickets*

Level 66 – 97 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 99) – 98 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 99)*

Level 67 – 800 Season Tickets – Max Training 100000 (99 OVR)*

Level 68 – 10,000 Coins – Premium Epic Option Pack*

Level 69 – Epic Option Pack – 10000 Coins*

Level 70 – 97 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 99) – 300 Season Tickets*

Level 71 – 10,000 Coins – Premium Epic Option Pack*

Level 72 – 900 Season Tickets – Season 8 XP Token*

Level 73 – Random Strategy Item – Epic Strategy Item Fantasy Pack Choose 1 of 9 (Esc 99)

Level 74 – 900 Season Tickets – Max Training 200000 (99+ OVR)

Level 75 – Epic Option Pack – Platinum 82+ *

Level 76 – 98 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 99+) – 99 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 99+)*

Level 77 – 900 Season Tickets – Legendary Option Pack*

Level 78 – 10,000 Coins – Max Training 200000 (99+ OVR)*

Level 79 – Legendary Option Pack – 1500 Season Tickets*

Level 80 – 98 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 99+) – 30000 Coins*

Level 81 – 5,000 Coins – Legendary Option Pack*

Level 82 – 500 Season Tickets – Epic Strategy Item Fantasy Pack Choose 1 of 9 (Esc 99)*

Level 83 – Legendary Strategy Item Fantasy Pack (Epic QS Esc 99+) – 80 | 85 Platinum Player*

Level 84 – 500 Season Tickets – Max Training 200000 (99+ OVR)*

Level 85 – Epic Option Pack – 2000 Season Tickets*

Level 86 – 99 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 99+) – Premium Legendary Option Pack*

Level 87 – 500 Season Tickets – Legendary Strategy Item Fantasy Pack (Epic QS Esc 99+)*

Level 88 – Season 8 XP Token – Premium Legendary Option Pack*

Level 89 – Epic Option Pack – 99 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 99+) OR 1800 Season Tickets*

Level 90 – 99 OVR S7 Upgrade Token (Esc 99+) – Legendary Strategy Item Fantasy Pack (Epic QS Esc 99+)*

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Madden 25 Season 7 and its Field Pass Rewards. Furthermore, we hope you enjoy everything the season offers! But make sure to start earning rewards soon before the season gets archived. Overall, players have roughly 70 days to complete the pass when the season begins.

