The NHL 26 Playtest arrives soon, and players can sign up now for a chance to play it. This Playtest offers fans of the series to try out the new game. While it won't offer the full experience, it'll give you a good idea of what the developers are really focusing on for NHL 26. But how exactly do you sign up for this test? We've got you covered and will go through all the steps.

UPDATE: At the time of writing, EA Sports has reached the limit of playtest submissions and are now full. Unfortunately, this means they will no longer accept new submissions.

How to Sign Up For the EA Sports NHL 26 Playtest

To sign up for the EA Sports NHL 26 Playtest, you must:

Create an EA Playtest Account, and link your console of preference

Once logged in, visit the Playtest Portal Home Page

Under the section that says “Playtests available”, select the one that says [Full] EA Sports NHL Playtest

Fill out and complete the form

The Playtest will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Signing up for the NHL 26 playtest is easy, and should only take a few minutes, especially if you already have an EA Playtesting account. If you don't, creating one doesn't take long.

After you've created an EA Playtest account, just visit the Playtest Portal Page and check out the available tests. On the bottom you'll see a link to the NHL 26 Playtest, so click on it and fill out the survey. It's only a couple of short questions, and shouldn't take longer than a couple of minutes. After that, you're all set to potentially receive a Playtest code.

When Does The EA NHL 26 Playtest Go Live?

The EA Sports NHL 26 Playtest goes live on Monday, June 20th, 2025, and ends on Wednesday June 22nd, 2025. We do not know which modes will be available during this period. But at the very least, players will get to experience NHL 26's gameplay before everyone else does later this year.

Do note that the Playtest is completely CONFIDENTIAL. participants may not capture, produce, distribute, or publish content regarding the playtest on social media or elsewhere. Therefore, participants should take caution when playing the game.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know to sign up for the NHL 26 Playtest. Best of luck in getting a code!

