Sergei Fedorov is the only player who has ever worn jersey No. 91 for the Detroit Red Wings — and it's going to stay that way. The franchise legend will have his number retired at a home game in January, the team announced in a video shared on social media on Tuesday.

It will be the ninth jersey retired by the franchise, with the ceremony scheduled for the squad's January 12 game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Red Wings owner Chris Ilitch shared the news with Fedorov on Monday morning.

“We are honored to celebrate Sergei Fedorov and raise his No. 91 to its rightful place hanging in the rafters at Little Caesars Arena, among the all-time greats who have worn the Winged Wheel,” Ilitch said in the official release. “His exceptional skill, relentless drive, and lasting impact playing a pivotal role bringing three Stanley Cup championships to Detroit make him the perfect embodiment of the qualities deserving of our franchise's most prestigious honor.”

Already a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame — he was inducted in 2015 — Fedorov spent 13 of his 18 National Hockey League seasons in Michigan. He was drafted out of Russia in 1989, in a class that also featured Nicklas Lidstrom and Vladimir Konstantinov.

Fedorov helped Detroit win back-to-back championships in 1997 and 1998, as well as a third title in 2002. He amassed 483 goals and 1,179 points over 1,248 regular-season games, and won the Hart Trophy as the league's Most Valuable Player in 1994.

He was well-known as a member of the fearsome Russian Five, that also featured Konstantinov, Igor Larionov, Vyacheslav Kozlov and Viacheslav Fetisov.

“I'm extremely grateful for this tremendous honor,” Fedorov said in the release. “Thank you to everyone with the Red Wings organization, especially those who helped bring me to Detroit and gave me the chance to play for such a historic franchise.”

After capturing three championships with the Red Wings, Fedorov left the team in 2003, and spent time with the Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals. Lauded as one of the greatest defensive forwards of his era, Fedorov retired from the NHL in 2009, and spent his last three professional seasons in the KHL.

“I was fortunate to be part of some unforgettable teams, and above all, I'm proud of the three Stanley Cup championships we won for our amazing fans in Hockeytown,” Fedorov continued. “The memories made along the way — with legendary teammates, coaches, and exceptional ownership — will stay with me forever. I can’t wait to see everyone in January.”

The other eight players who have had their jerseys retired in Detroit's 100-year history include: Terry Sawchuk (No. 1), Red Kelly (No. 4), Nicklas Lidstrom (No. 5), Ted Lindsay (No. 7), Gordie Howe (No. 9), Alex Delvecchio (No. 10), Sid Abel (No. 12) and Steve Yzerman (No. 19).

January 12 should be a special night at Little Caesars Arena as one of the most popular player in the franchise's history becomes immortalized.