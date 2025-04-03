EA Sports is bringing NFL Network Reporter and longtime RedZone host Scott Hanson to Madden 26 to serve as a new in-game voice. Last year's Madden added multiple commentary teams, and this year they added some more star power in the form of Scott Hanson. But what will his role be exactly, and where can we hear his iconic voice in the game? Without further ado, let's dive right in.

NFL Network's Scott Hanson to Join EA Sports Madden 26

NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson will be the new in-game voice for EA Sports Madden NFL 26. pic.twitter.com/1NLaO5448v — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

According to a report from Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, EA Sports will be adding Scott Hanson to Madden 26. Hanson is a reporter for NFL Network, but mostly known for his role as host on NFL RedZone, a position he's been serving since 2009. Although his future with RedZone is unclear, Hanson's voice will be heard on the virtual gridiron.

The idea to add Hanson probably stems from last year's addition of multiple commentator teams to Madden 25. Before 25, Charles Davis and Brandin Gaudin served as the game's commentators. But in 25, they added two more commentator groups:

Mike Tirico & Greg Olsen

Kate Scott & Brock Huard

At this time, we do not know what Hanson's role would be in Madden 26. Perhaps they'll make him a part of the MaddenCast in Superstar mode, where he'll go over Cap's career and development. Or, perhaps he might have his own studio show for Franchise Mode, similar to the Extra Point in Madden 10.

It's also possible that Hanson may serve as a commentator, but we find that unlikely. If the three commentary teams from last year return, then there might not be a need for a fourth. Therefore, we assume Hanson will serve a role similar to Ryan Clark in MaddenCast. We predict he'll provide updates throughout the season, whether it's Franchise Mode or Superstar.

Lastly, Hanson could also serve as the Halftime Show announcer. If that's the case, I'm never skipping the halftime show again. Regardless, Hanson makes for a great addition, and a new way to up the presentation and authenticity of the game.

Overall, that's everything we know right now, but expect to find out more in the coming months. As we prepare for the next season of Football (both collegiate and NFL), we can expect to see EA Sports slowly roll out information on their upcoming titles. We look forward to seeing how they utilize the iconic RedZone host.

