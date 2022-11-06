Saturday’s MLS Cup Final could not have ended more dramatically for Los Angeles FC. The match required a penalty shootout to determine a winner, which would not have been possible had it not been for the heroics of LA forward Gareth Bale.

The fixture had to go to extra time with the score tied at 2-2 after 90 minutes. It looked like the game was headed to penalties with both teams unable to find the net in extra time. This was until Philadelphia Union center-back Jack Elliot scored his second goal of the game four minutes into stoppage time:

At that point, the Union were already celebrating what seemed like a spectacular title win. Well, Gareth Bale had other ideas (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

GARETH BALE STOPPAGE TIME EQUALIZER IN MLS CUP 😱 (via @MLS)pic.twitter.com/FKk4nJBQp0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 5, 2022

Just when it felt like Los Angeles was down and out, Gareth Bale scored an epic header eight minutes into stoppage time. As expected, the crowd went completely wild.

That wasn’t the end of it, though. Both teams still had to step up to take their penalties to determine the champions. With whole season of both sides on the line, Philadelphia ended up botching their first three attempts from the penalty spot. There was just no coming back from that, and Ilie Sanchez sealed the win for LAFC with a perfect penalty:

To say that that this match was a full spectacle would be a complete understatement. Gareth Bale delivered for his team when it mattered the most, and he’s now etched his name in LAFC folklore with his epic heroics in the Final.