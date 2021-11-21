The University of Florida has fired Dan Mullen. Mullen served as the University of Florida head coach from 2018 until 2021.

He had a career record of 34-15 as the head coach for the Gators. They had wins in both the Peach Bowl and the Orange Bowl during his three and a half seasons there.

The Gators have struggled mightily this season as they are only 5-6 and 2-6 in SEC play. They have some disappointing losses this season including two disgusting losses against the University of South Carolina and the University of Missouri. At the beginning of the season, it looked like Florida might be one of the best teams in the country as they had a tough battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide in which they only lost 31-29.

At the end of the day, Mullen has too much talent with the Gators for them to not be winning games.

Before coming to the University of Florida he had a long tenure at Mississippi State University where he went 69-46 for the Bulldogs. He has been coaching college football since 1994. It will be interesting to see if a school picks him up to be their next head coach. There should be some intriguing head coaching jobs this Spring including the University of Southern California, Penn State, and others.

Mullen has shown that he can be an elite coach but he failed to do so for the past season-and-a-half for the Gators and it'll be interesting to see who they decide to bring in and what his future holds.