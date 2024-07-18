There are new Crocs to add to the Pokedex… err footwear collection! The foursome of Gengar, Charizard, Snorlax, and Jigglypuff are featured in the next Pokemon Crocs release.

New Pokemon Crocs to Collect

Pokemon and Crocs are back at it again with another set of collaborated merch. This comes after the two companies previously released a Pikachu Classic Clog and several Pokemon-themed Jibbitz charms earlier this year.

This time around, the next Pokemon x Crocs collab will be featuring the Gen 1 quartet of Gengar, Charizard, Snorlax, and Jigglypuff. These new Pokemon x Crocs Classic Clogs will come in four colorways, each inspired by the aforementioned Pokemon, respectively.

Four New Colorways of Pokemon x Crocs Classic Clogs

The Jigglypuff version comes in a pink and white colors, which kind of reminds us of strawberries and cream.

The Charizard version comes in a fiery orange colorway that looks like a lava design.

Gengar's version sports a spooky hue with its color palette inspired by the Shadow Pokemon's main colors.

Last but not certainly the least, Snorlax's version is splashed with blue and white colors.

All four Pokemon will also transform into Jibbitz charms that you can attach to the Pokemon x Crocs Classic Clogs (or any Crocs that you may already have to be honest).

Furthermore, there will also be other accompanying Jibbitz charms to the Pokemon x Crocs collab such as the a pink musical note for the Jigglypuff Classic Clogs and the blue ZZZs for the Snorlax Classic Clogs.

Reactions to New Pokemon Crocs

Everyone seems to be ecstatic for the new Pokemon x Crocs collab. Here are some of the reactions below.

For starters, Gengar and Charizard seem to be the top cop for most people, which is to be expected as the two are by far the coolest colorways out of the four (in our opinion, at least).

“I'm picking up the Gengar and Charizard. Those are so sick!”

“Gengar about to be out of stock immediately”

“I'm gonna start hyperventilating I NEED the Gengar ones in my possesion RIGHT THIS SECOND”

“I can’t believe I‘m saying this bout Crocs but them Gengar ones are straight fire”

“Wow Gengar and Charizard are lit”

Some are also into the Snorlax colorway.

“Gonna need the snorlax”

“Finna get that snorlax”

Jigglypuff fans were also vocal (pun intended) about its own colorway.

“JIGGLYPUFF I NEEEEED U”

“I might have to cop the Jigglypuff AND Gengar”

Of course, Crocs haters do still exist, such as when Eurogamer called this new Pokemon Crocs collaboration repulsive.

Regardless, if you are copping this Pokemon x Crocs collab then patience is key as the release date is yet to be announced.

The Pokemon x Crocs Classic Clog Pack will be available online and at a few select Crocs and retailers stores sometime this year. It will be available in men's sizes and is expected to retail at $70.

