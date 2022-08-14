In the Genshin Impact 3.0 event Lost Riches, Ulman makes a reappearance, with a newly colored Seelie in tow!

In the wilderness of Sumeru, a person named Ulman seems to be troubled by something…

Lost Riches

Event Rewards

Travelers will be able to earn the following rewards in Lost Riches:

Primogems

Character EXP Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Talent Level-Up Materials

Weapon Ascension Materials

Mini Seelie*

Players can pick one of five Mini Seelie colors: Dayflower, Rose, Curcuma, Viola, and the newly added Moss. You cannot have two of the same type.

Event Duration

The start and end date of this event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

Travelers must accomplish the following to participate in Lost Riches:

Reach Adventure Rank 20.

Event Guidelines

Check the treasure map within Ulman’s Treasure Book and follow the map to reach the area where the treasure is buried. If you equip the Treasure-Seeking Seelie from your Inventory, you can summon it when in a treasure area.

Help the Treasure-Seeking Seelie absorb energy in various ways in the treasure area to help it restore vitality. For every 3 instances of energy obtained, the Treasure-Seeking Seelie will indicate the whereabouts of treasure once.

Dig in a treasure area to find the treasure chest and claim rewards and the “Ancient Iron Coins” within.

You can exchange “Ancient Iron Coins” for various rewards from Ulman.

Event Gameplay

Check the treasure map within Ulman’s Treasure Book. Follow the map to reach the area where the treasure is buried.

Ulman will mark out 1 new area in this book each day, for a total of 6 treasure areas.

If you equip the Treasure-Seeking Seelie from your Inventory, you can summon it when in a treasure area. However, if you are not in a treasure area, the Treasure-Seeking Seelie will not answer your summons.

After you equip and summon the Treasure-Seeking Seelie, the minimap will mark the location of energy emissions. Go to these areas and help the Treasure-Seeking Seelie collect energy to revitalize it.

The Treasure-Seeking Seelie will be able to find one treasure area if it collects energy 3 times.

When you begin looking for treasure in one area, the Seelie will seek the treasure out within a certain AoE.

You must help the Treasure-Seeking Seelie collect energy and keep its energy levels up. Helping the Seelie to completely regenerate its energy within a certain amount of time will allow it to start searching for treasure.

When the Seelie finds the treasure, it will stay there and display the location of the treasure itself. Dig the treasure up and open the chest to obtain various rewards.

Other Details

There is one Battle Pass quest for this event, which rewards 1500 BP EXP.

Uncover all treasures in Treasure Area 6 during the “Lost Riches” event

There is one World Quest related to this event:

Treasures Beneath the Vines – You run into a strange person near Sumeru City…

