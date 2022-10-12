Genshin Impact 3.1 Second Phase Banners Revealed!

The second half of Genshin Impact 3.1 banners will feature the new 5-star Nilou, an Albedo rerun, and introduce Nilou’s signature weapon “Key of Khaj-Nisut.”

Genshin Impact Version 3.1 Second Phase Banners

Nilou and Albedo Character Banners

The posts on various official HoYoverse accounts revealed the full details of the banners for “Dance of Lotuslight” Nilou (5* Hydro Sword) and “Kreideprinz” Albedo (5* Geo Sword). The featured 4-star characters for both of these banners are “Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean” Beidou (4* Electro Claymore), “Shining Idol) Barbara (4* Hydro Catalyst) and “Exquisite Delicacy” Xiangling (4* Pyro Polearm).

The Nilou and Albedo banners will run alongside each other, and will be available starting October 14th, 2022, 6pm up until November 1st, 2022, 2:59pm.

Event Wish "Twirling Lotus" – Boosted Drop Rate for "Dance of Lotuslight" Nilou (Hydro)! 〓Event Wish Duration〓

10/14 18:00:00 – 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time)#GenshinImpact #Nilou pic.twitter.com/tvXPMlv1CH — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 11, 2022

Nilou is the main focus of this phase, being the newly introduced character. It goes without saying that she comes with a reliable way to apply Hydro to enemies with both her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. The real crown jewel of her kit is actually in her passive talents, as she makes full use of the Hydro-Dendro reaction Bloom. Nilou’s whole identity revolves around turning the Dendro Cores that result from Bloom into Bountiful Cores while gaining extra synergy with Dendro characters with an Elemental Mastery built in her Talent. These Bountiful Cores not only burst sooner but also deal damage over a larger area. The damage dealt by these cores also scale off of Nilou’s Max HP.

Albedo‘s main role is being an off-field DPS, which makes him easy to slot in into any party composition. His Elemental Skill can just be placed down and forgotten, constantly proc-ing Crystallize. He also provides decent utility by granting Elemental Mastery buffs when he casts his Elemental Burst. Albedo also requires less commitment and farming than other characters, as he can be liberal with his weapon choices and can easily make do with 4-star or even 3-star weapons that you have sitting in your inventory. The same can be said about his Artifact set.

Barbara is not a new character for most Genshin Impact players, as many most probably had her as their first true healer in their team. Not only that, but 4-star Hydro characters are a rarity of their own, so Barbara’s existence itself fills in a niche for parties that have no Hydro applicators. Her playstyle is simple, press her skills to heal. It takes little investment to have a useful Barbara, and even as a 4-star she has a high usability at lower constellations. For those brave enough, Barbara can also be built as a damage dealer for those big, big numbers on Vaporize/Electro-Charged teams.

Beidou is one of the better DPS choices among all of the 4-star characters and is the core for most Taser team compositions. While not advisable to be used before reaching her second constellation, she is luckily available via the Paimon’s Bargains shop. Despite her high damage ceiling, she requires a ton of investment and farming. This, combined with her niche activation mechanics, makes Beidou a difficult but rewarding character.

Xiangling is much like Barbara. Not only was she also awarded to players upon completing early floors of the Spiral Abyss prior to Version 3.1, she is also a core part of the National team composition and several of its varieties. She does require some constellations to reach her full potential, but the free copy and availability in Paimon’s Bargains makes this a low hurdle. She is picky with her skill rotation, weapon choices, and artifacts, but it all pays off in the end.

Genshin Impact 3.1 Second Phase Weapon Banner

The following weapons will be featured in the Genshin Impact 3.1 Second Phase Weapon Banner:

Key of Khaj-Nisut (5* Sword)

Primordial Jade Cutter (5* Sword)

Xiphos’ Moonlight (4* Sword)

Wandering Evenstar (4* Catalyst)

Rainslasher (4* Claymore)

Dragon’s Bane (4* Polearm)

Sacrificial Bow (4* Bow)

Key of Khaj-Nisut, Primordial Jade Cutter, Xiphos’ Moonlight, and Wandering Evenstar are event-exclusive and will not be available in the standard Wish banner.

Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" – Boosted Drop Rate for Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword)! [Event Wish Duration]

10/14 18:00:00 – 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time)#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/bAC2k7eH78 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 11, 2022

Key of Khaj-Nisut

Base ATK: 44.4 – 541.83 (levels 1-90)

Bonus HP%: 14.4% – 66.15% (levels 1-90)

Special Ability: Sunken Song of the Sands HP increased by 20%. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20s. This effect increases the equipping character’s Elemental Mastery by 0.12/0.15/0.18/0.21/0.24% of their Max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.3s. Max 3 stacks. When this effect gains 3 stacks, or when the third stack’s duration is refreshed, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2/0.25/0.3/0.35/0.4% of the equipping character’s max HP for 20s.



Xiphos’ Moonlight

Base ATK: 42.4 – 509.61 (levels 1-90)

Bonus Elemental Mastery: 36 – 165 (levels 1-90)

Special Ability: Whisper of the Jinn The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 0.036/0.045/0.054/0.063/0.072% Energy Recharge for each point of Elemental Mastery they possess for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.



Wandering Evenstar