Genshin Impact 3.1 Adds 6 New Weapons

Genshin Impact Version 3.1 is only a few weeks away, and here are all of the new weapons that will be added with that update. Note that the weapon Missive Windspear seems to be an event reward, along with its Refinement Material.

The 5* star weapons Staff of the Scarlet Sands and Key of Khaj-Nisut comes across as Cyno’s and Nilou’s best-in-slot weapons respectively. Banners featuring these weapons can be expected alongside the character it’s meant for.

Genshin Impact 3.1 New Weapons

Staff of the Scarlet Sands – 5* Polearm

Base ATK: 44.4 – 541.83 (levels 1-90)

Bonus CRIT Rate%: 9.6% – 44.1% (levels 1-90)

Special Ability: Heat Haze at Horizon’s End

The equipping character gains 52/65/78/91/104% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, the Dream of the Scarlet Sands effect will be gained for 10s: The equipping character will gain 28/35/42/49/56% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. Max 3 stacks.

Ascension Materials:

Fungi Drops: 15 Fungal Spores 23 Luminescent Pollen 27 Crystalline Cyst Dust

Ruin Drake Drops: 23 Chaos Storage 27 Chaos Module 41 Chaos Bolt

Weapon Ascension Materials: 5 Oasis Garden’s Reminisence 14 Oasis Garden’s Kindness 14 Oasis Garden’s Mourning 6 Oasis Garden’s Truth

225,000 Mora

Key of Khaj-Nisut – 5* Polearm

Base ATK: 44.4 – 541.83 (levels 1-90)

Bonus CHP%: 14.4% – 66.15% (levels 1-90)

Special Ability: Sunken Song of the Sands

HP increased by 20%. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20s. This effect increases the equipping character’s Elemental Mastery by 0.12/0.15/0.18/0.21/0.24% of their Max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.3s. Max 3 stacks. When this effect gains 3 stacks, or when the third stack’s duration is refreshed, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2/0.25/0.3/0.35/0.4% of the equipping character’s max HP for 20s.

Ascension Materials:

Eremite Drops: 15 Faded Red Satin 23 Trimmed Red Silk 27 Rich Red Brocade

Primal Construct Drops: 23 Damaged Prism 27 Turbid Prism 41 Radiant Prism

Weapon Ascension Materials: 5 Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew 14 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew 14 Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew 6 Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew

225,000 Mora

Xiphos’ Moonlight – 4* Sword

Base ATK: 42.4 – 509.61 (levels 1-90)

Bonus Elemental Mastery: 36 – 165 (levels 1-90)

Special Ability: Whisper of the Jinn

The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 0.036/0.045/0.054/0.063/0.072% Energy Recharge for each point of Elemental Mastery they possess for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.

Ascension Materials:

Eremite Drops: 10 Faded Red Satin 15 Trimmed Red Silk 18 Rich Red Brocade

Primal Construct Drops: 15 Damaged Prism 18 Turbid Prism 27 Radiant Prism

Weapon Ascension Materials: 3 Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew 9 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew 9 Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew 4 Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew

150,000 Mora

Makhaira Aquamarine – 4* Claymore

Base ATK: 42.4 – 509.61 (levels 1-90)

Bonus Elemental Mastery: 36 – 165 (levels 1-90)

Special Ability: Desert Pavilion

The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 24/30/36/42/48% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.

Ascension Materials:

Treasure Hoarder Drops: 10 Treasure Hoarder Insignia 15 Silver Raven Insignia 18 Golden Raven Insignia

Ruin Drake Drops: 15 Chaos Storage 18 Chaos Module 27 Radiant Prism

Weapon Ascension Materials: 3 Echo of Scorching Might 9 Remnant Glow of Scorching Might 9 Dream of Scorching Might 4 Olden Days of Scorching Might

150,000 Mora

Missive Windspear – 4* Polearm

Base ATK: 42.4 – 509.61 (levels 1-90)

Bonus ATK%: 9% – 41.35% (levels 1-90)

Special Ability: The Wind Unattained

Within 10s after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, ATK is increased by 12/15/18/21/24% and Elemental Mastery is increased by 48/60/72/84/96.

Ascension Materials:

Slime Drops: 10 Slime Condensate 15 Slime Secretions 18 Slime Concentrate

Abyss Mage Drops: 15 Gloomy Statuette 18 Dark Statuette 27 Deathly Statuette

Weapon Ascension Materials: 3 Boreal Wolf’s Milktooth 9 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth 9 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang 4 Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia

150,000 Mora

Wandering Evenstar – 4* Catalyst

Base ATK: 42.4 – 509.61 (levels 1-90)

Bonus Elemental Mastery: 36 – 165.4 (levels 1-90)

Special Ability: Wildling Nightstar

The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 24/30/36/42/48% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.

Ascension Materials:

Fungi Drops: 10 Fungal Spores 15 Luminescent Pollen 18 Crystalline Cyst Dust

Fungi (Activated/Scorched) Drops: 15 Inactivated Fungal Nucleus 18 Dormant Fungal Nucleus 27 Robust Fungal Nucleus

Weapon Ascension Materials: 3 Oasis Garden’s Reminisence 9 Oasis Garden’s Kindness 9 Oasis Garden’s Mourning 4 Oasis Garden’s Truth

150,000 Mora

All information in this article have been taken from Honey Hunter World.