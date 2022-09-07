Editorials
Genshin Impact 3.1 Adds 6 New Weapons
Genshin Impact Version 3.1 is only a few weeks away, and here are all of the new weapons that will be added with that update. Note that the weapon Missive Windspear seems to be an event reward, along with its Refinement Material.
The 5* star weapons Staff of the Scarlet Sands and Key of Khaj-Nisut comes across as Cyno’s and Nilou’s best-in-slot weapons respectively. Banners featuring these weapons can be expected alongside the character it’s meant for.
Genshin Impact 3.1 New Weapons
Staff of the Scarlet Sands – 5* Polearm
Base ATK: 44.4 – 541.83 (levels 1-90)
Bonus CRIT Rate%: 9.6% – 44.1% (levels 1-90)
Special Ability: Heat Haze at Horizon’s End
- The equipping character gains 52/65/78/91/104% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, the Dream of the Scarlet Sands effect will be gained for 10s: The equipping character will gain 28/35/42/49/56% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. Max 3 stacks.
Ascension Materials:
- Fungi Drops:
- 15 Fungal Spores
- 23 Luminescent Pollen
- 27 Crystalline Cyst Dust
- Ruin Drake Drops:
- 23 Chaos Storage
- 27 Chaos Module
- 41 Chaos Bolt
- Weapon Ascension Materials:
- 5 Oasis Garden’s Reminisence
- 14 Oasis Garden’s Kindness
- 14 Oasis Garden’s Mourning
- 6 Oasis Garden’s Truth
- 225,000 Mora
Key of Khaj-Nisut – 5* Polearm
Base ATK: 44.4 – 541.83 (levels 1-90)
Bonus CHP%: 14.4% – 66.15% (levels 1-90)
Special Ability: Sunken Song of the Sands
- HP increased by 20%. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20s. This effect increases the equipping character’s Elemental Mastery by 0.12/0.15/0.18/0.21/0.24% of their Max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.3s. Max 3 stacks. When this effect gains 3 stacks, or when the third stack’s duration is refreshed, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2/0.25/0.3/0.35/0.4% of the equipping character’s max HP for 20s.
Ascension Materials:
- Eremite Drops:
- 15 Faded Red Satin
- 23 Trimmed Red Silk
- 27 Rich Red Brocade
- Primal Construct Drops:
- 23 Damaged Prism
- 27 Turbid Prism
- 41 Radiant Prism
- Weapon Ascension Materials:
- 5 Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 14 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 14 Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 6 Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 225,000 Mora
Xiphos’ Moonlight – 4* Sword
Base ATK: 42.4 – 509.61 (levels 1-90)
Bonus Elemental Mastery: 36 – 165 (levels 1-90)
Special Ability: Whisper of the Jinn
- The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 0.036/0.045/0.054/0.063/0.072% Energy Recharge for each point of Elemental Mastery they possess for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.
Ascension Materials:
- Eremite Drops:
- 10 Faded Red Satin
- 15 Trimmed Red Silk
- 18 Rich Red Brocade
- Primal Construct Drops:
- 15 Damaged Prism
- 18 Turbid Prism
- 27 Radiant Prism
- Weapon Ascension Materials:
- 3 Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 9 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 9 Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 4 Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 150,000 Mora
Makhaira Aquamarine – 4* Claymore
Base ATK: 42.4 – 509.61 (levels 1-90)
Bonus Elemental Mastery: 36 – 165 (levels 1-90)
Special Ability: Desert Pavilion
- The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 24/30/36/42/48% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.
Ascension Materials:
- Treasure Hoarder Drops:
- 10 Treasure Hoarder Insignia
- 15 Silver Raven Insignia
- 18 Golden Raven Insignia
- Ruin Drake Drops:
- 15 Chaos Storage
- 18 Chaos Module
- 27 Radiant Prism
- Weapon Ascension Materials:
- 3 Echo of Scorching Might
- 9 Remnant Glow of Scorching Might
- 9 Dream of Scorching Might
- 4 Olden Days of Scorching Might
- 150,000 Mora
Missive Windspear – 4* Polearm
Base ATK: 42.4 – 509.61 (levels 1-90)
Bonus ATK%: 9% – 41.35% (levels 1-90)
Special Ability: The Wind Unattained
- Within 10s after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, ATK is increased by 12/15/18/21/24% and Elemental Mastery is increased by 48/60/72/84/96.
Ascension Materials:
- Slime Drops:
- 10 Slime Condensate
- 15 Slime Secretions
- 18 Slime Concentrate
- Abyss Mage Drops:
- 15 Gloomy Statuette
- 18 Dark Statuette
- 27 Deathly Statuette
- Weapon Ascension Materials:
- 3 Boreal Wolf’s Milktooth
- 9 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth
- 9 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang
- 4 Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia
- 150,000 Mora
Wandering Evenstar – 4* Catalyst
Base ATK: 42.4 – 509.61 (levels 1-90)
Bonus Elemental Mastery: 36 – 165.4 (levels 1-90)
Special Ability: Wildling Nightstar
- The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 24/30/36/42/48% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.
Ascension Materials:
- Fungi Drops:
- 10 Fungal Spores
- 15 Luminescent Pollen
- 18 Crystalline Cyst Dust
- Fungi (Activated/Scorched) Drops:
- 15 Inactivated Fungal Nucleus
- 18 Dormant Fungal Nucleus
- 27 Robust Fungal Nucleus
- Weapon Ascension Materials:
- 3 Oasis Garden’s Reminisence
- 9 Oasis Garden’s Kindness
- 9 Oasis Garden’s Mourning
- 4 Oasis Garden’s Truth
- 150,000 Mora
All information in this article have been taken from Honey Hunter World.