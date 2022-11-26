Published November 26, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 3 min read

Misty Dungeon makes a return in the Genshin Impact 3.3 event Misty Dungeon: Realm of Sand! Make your way through the dungeon for rewards.

“In a forbidden place warded by dust and sand, mysterious foes have assembled lines of fortifications to stop you. Assemble a team, punch through their defenses, and defeat all the foes in your path!”

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Sand

Event Rewards

Upon clearing all of the quests related to the event, participating players will receive the following rewards:

420 Primogems

Character Ascension Material 1 Agnidus Agate Fragment 1 Varunada Lazurite Fragment 1 Nagadus Emerald Fragment 1 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 1 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 1 Shivada Jade Fragment 1 Prithiva Topaz Fragment

Weapon Ascension Material 4 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew 4 Oasis Garden’s Kindness 4 Remnant Glow of Scorching Might

2 Hero’s Wit

280k Mora

Event Duration

The start and end date for this Genshin Impact event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

Adventurers must be Adventure Rank 20 to participate in the Genshin Impact 3.3 event Misty Dungeon: Realm of Sand.

Event Overview

During the trial, Travelers must find and activate three Ancient Runes within the time limit to gain access to the Final Challenge.

Each has a different Ley Line Disorder and the distribution of enemies and trap mechanisms also varies.

During the trials, you may only use the specific trial characters provided, and Elemental Resonances will not be available to you.

Different characters will also be available for use in different trials. In the 7th trial, Travelers can use all the characters from the previous 6 trials.

If you have the trial character, the said trial character in the trial will adopt the Constellation levels of the character you actually own. If you do not have the trial character, the trial character’s default Constellation level will be Lv. 0.

Event Gameplay

In the trials of “Misty Dungeon: Realm of Sand,” you must activate all the Ancient Runes within the time limit to unlock the elevator and gain access to the Final Challenge.

Ancient Runes are the key to unlocking the Final Challenge. Each trial contains three deactivated Ancient Runes. Interact with these runes to start their respective challenges. Complete the challenges to direct the power of the Ancient Runes to the ruin control array linked to the entrance of the Final Challenge. Once the control array is fully powered up by all the Ancient Runes, you can use it to activate the elevator and reach the Final Challenge.

There are also optional Benediction mechanics and challenges within the trials. Complete these challenges to revive all characters in your party, restore their HP, and strengthen Ley Line Disorder effects.

Event Objectives

Seven trials with different themes await you in the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Sand. If the rules of the past two iterations are going to be followed, two new trials will open on the first and third day after the event starts, and three new trials will open on the fifth day.