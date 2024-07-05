The Genshin Impact Version 4.8 Special Program Livestream brought Primogem Redemption Codes! If you want to roll for the new 5-star Emilie, you'll make good use of these Primogem Codes! All three Redemption Codes from the Genshin Impact Version 4.8 Special Program can be found below.

The VOD of the livestream can be viewed on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Genshin Impact Version 4.8 Special Program Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 4.7 Special Program:

YS2WHUHFNQ5M – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore 5TJWHDHX7R59 – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit PTKXYUGW7R6D – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50,000 Mora.

Move quickly, since these codes are only available for a short amount of time after they are revealed! You can redeem these Genshin Impact codes on the official site. Clicking each link will also automatically claim it if you are currently logged in to your HoYoverse account.

This update adds one new character from Fontaine: Emilie!

“A Thousand Scents Traced” Emilie

Emilie was first mentioned in dialogue in Genshin Impact version 4.0, but she is yet to appear on-screen. She is a self-employed perfume designer in Fontaine, and her products are in high demand among the Fontainian ladies.

She is a friend to Chevreuse, and occasionally helps her out in difficult cases.

As revealed by the Emilie drip marketing, she is a Dendro character. Her Constellation is “Pomum de Ambra,” meaning “fruit from amber.” Her Arkhe alignment is Pneuma, and you can read more about her leaked kit here.

New Weapon – Lumidouce Elegy (5-star Polearm)

This is Emilie's Signature Weapon.

ATK increased by 15%. When the equipping character triggers Burning on an opponent or deals Dendro DMG to Burning opponents, the DMG dealt is increased by 18%. This effect lasts for 8s, max 2 stacks. When 2 stacks are reached or when the duration of the 2nd stack is refreshed, restore 12 Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 12s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is off-field.

Genshin Impact Version 4.8 goes live on July 17, 2024.