Genshin Impact: Layla Official Reveal

HoYoverse reveal Layla, a previously unheard-of character, as a playable character in Genshin Impact Version 3.2.

Layla is one of two characters to be playable in this update. Alongside her is the Dendro Archon Nahida. Followers of the game were surprised by this reveal, as there have been no mention of Layla during Version 3.0 as we initially stepped onto Sumeru lands.

That being said, we can still expect presence of some form from Layla in the upcoming Version 3.1.

Layla Announcement

Layla ‧ Fantastical Evening Star

Half-Awake, Half-Asleep, All Incredulous A Rtawahist student, Layla specializes in Theoretical Astrology and draws star charts tirelessly in order to write her thesis.#GenshinImpact #Layla pic.twitter.com/sLxEODUSLv — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 26, 2022

Layla is a character we are yet to hear about in-game. From the caption of her announcement, the “Half-Awake, Half-Asleep, All Incredulous” Layla is a student who specializes in Theoretical Astrology. Perhaps we get to see her interact with another certain character who looks to the stars in the future?

“Fantastical Evening Star” Layla is a Cryo character. As someone who “draws star charts tirelessly,” her Astrolabe name Luscinia which can mean “the night sky” refers to this fact.

Description

Due to her teachers’ high expectations, her desk is always stacked with a mountain of papers that never seems to decrease no matter how hard she tries.

Having suffered greatly under a severe lack of sleep, stars had begun swirling before her eyes if she so much as stared at her blank manuscript.

This was no way to be — and so she resolved to take a short break, all the better to face reality head-on with a clear mind afterward.

When she woke up, a myriad of stars now adorned her blank manuscript.

Layla rubbed her eyes to make sure she wasn’t dreaming. Somehow, the thesis that was due tomorrow was now written clearly upon the pages before her.

Was this a “Thesis That Fell From the Sky”? Or “The Stars’ Blessing”? Or could it be… “sleepwalking” — that thing spoken of in legend?

…There was no time to ponder such matters — her next class was about to start.

“She always says that she’s overwhelmed writing her thesis and drawing star charts stresses her out, but she’s more resilient than anyone, and refuses to fall behind… Why do I know her so well? Hehe…” — A mysterious girl who calls herself “The Stars’ Blessing”

The accompanying description posted in the Genshin Impact Officia HoYoLAB post for Layla expounds on her “Half-Awake, Half-Asleep, All Incredulous” title. Particularly the Half-Asleep part as it outlines her life as a student of the Akademiya. It also mentions a “mysterious girl” who goes by “The Stars’ Blessing” that seems to have grown fond of Layla and aiding her in her daily life.

As for her line of study, she is a student of Rtawahist, one of the Six Darshans. The Darshans are the main schools of the Sumeru Akademiya.

The Rtawahist specializes in Illuminationism or the study of stars. As expected, it encompasses Layla’s Astrology and even Astronomy. In a conversation with an NPC, we learn that the Rtawahist school believes that studying the stars will lead to the truth, and that the stars write people’s destinies. This again rings true for some of Mona’s beliefs.

Layla is not the first student of this Darshan that we have met as we have already met another Rtawahist student: Haypasia.

