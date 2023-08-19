Genshin Impact, the hit free-to-play open-world RPG from HoYoverse, is partnering up with Discord for the ultimate gamer partnership.

Genshin Impact and Discord Partnership

This partnership goes two ways and can benefit both Genshin Impact players and Discord travelers.

Free 1 Month of Discord Nitro

This is not available in Mainland China, Russia, Ukraine, or Iran.

Eligibility:

Have at least one Genshin Impact account with Adventure Rank 10 or higher on the HoYoverse Account linked to your HoYoLAB account.

Have a valid Discord account and a linked valid payment method.

Not have subscribed or redeemed Discord Nitro membership services (including Nitro Basic and Nitro Classic) with any other accounts in the past 12 months.

How to Participate:

Leave a comment on this HoYoLAB post during the promotion period. Click the link sent to your HoYoLAB messages by the official Genshin Impact team within 72 hours of commenting.

Notes:

This link is only available to eligible users. Discord will require you to provide a valid payment method. If you haven't linked a payment method to your Discord account yet, you will be required to do so first.

Auto-Renewing Subscription : After the free trial period ends, your Nitro subscription will automatically be converted into a regular monthly subscription. Discord will deduct Nitro fees via the linked payment method until you cancel your subscription. You can cancel anytime via “User Settings” in the Discord app.

: After the free trial period ends, your Nitro subscription will automatically be converted into a regular monthly subscription. Discord will deduct Nitro fees via the linked payment method until you cancel your subscription. You can cancel anytime via “User Settings” in the Discord app. If you are currently subscribing to Nitro Basic, Nitro Classic, or Server Boost on your account, but have never subscribed to Nitro before, redeeming the code for this event will overwrite your original subscription content . Discord will not be able to return the remaining subscription time for Nitro Basic, Nitro Classic, or Server Boost. After you activate your 1-month Nitro trial, you will immediately lose the remaining time for any existing subscriptions.

. Discord will not be able to return the remaining subscription time for Nitro Basic, Nitro Classic, or Server Boost. After you activate your 1-month Nitro trial, you will immediately lose the remaining time for any existing subscriptions. The Discord Nitro trial link cannot be used in any of the countries/regions that aren't included in the event.

Each Discord Nitro 1-month trial link can only be used once. The link must be claimed before September 26, 2023 23:59 (UTC+8) and redeemed within your Discord account before October 9, 2023 23:59 (UTC+8).

Travelers who are eligible to participate in the event must follow Discord's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy to claim and use Discord Nitro.

This event is also subject to HoYoverse Account's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as HoYoLAB's Community Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Before participating in this event, you must fully understand and agree to the aforementioned Agreements and Policies.

Limited Genshin Impact In-Game Bundles!

Players can receive the following bundle in-game to aid in their travels:

Primogems ×60

Hero's Wit ×10

Mora ×100,000

Eminent Share Bundle ×5

Adventurer's Breakfast Sandwich ×5

Eligibility:

Must have an active Nitro subscription, including Trial subscriptions.

Must have at least one Genshin Impact account that has reached Adventure Rank 10 or higher on your HoYoverse account.

Claiming: