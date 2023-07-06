The housekeeper for the Kamisato Clan, Thoma, is a playable character in Genshin Impact! Check out Thoma's Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Thoma Details

“The housekeeper of the Yashiro Commission's Kamisato Clan, and a well-known “fixer” in Inazuma.

Friendly and approachable, Thoma fits in with the crowd easily wherever he is. At first glance, he seems to be a very easygoing person, but he is in fact very responsible. He has an extraordinarily serious side, be it in his work or his interpersonal communications.”

“Protector From Afar” Thoma is a 4-star Pyro Polearm character who was first released on November 2, 2021 in Version 2.2. His affiliation is to the Yashiro Commission and the Kamisato Clan.

His birthday is on January 9th and his Constellation is named Rubeum Scutum meaning “Red Shield”

His Ascension Stat is Bonus ATK%, gaining up to 24% on max Ascension.

Thoma Ascension Materials

To fully level Thoma up to level 90, he requires the following materials.

168 Fluorescent Fungus

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Pyro Hypostasis, Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, Pyro Regisvine, and Primo Geovishap): 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver 9 Agnidus Agate Fragment 9 Agnidus Agate Chunk 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

Treasure Hoarder drops: 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia 30 Silver Raven Insignia 36 Golden Raven Insignia

Pyro Hypostasis drops: 46 Smoldering Pearl

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Thoma Talent Materials

Each of Thoma's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to level 10.

Treasure Hoarder drops: 6 Treasure Hoarder Insignia 22 Silver Raven Insignia 31 Golden Raven Insignia

Talent Level-Up Materials (available on Mondays and Thursdays): 3 Teachings of Transience 21 Guide to Transience 38 Philosophies of Transience

Signora Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Hellfire Butterfly

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Thoma Skills

Normal Attack: Swiftshatter Spear

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Blazing Blessing

Thoma vaults forward with his polearm and delivers a flame-filled flying kick that deals AoE Pyro DMG, while also summoning a defensive Blazing Barrier. At the moment of casting, Thoma's Elemental Skill applies Pyro to himself.

The DMG Absorption of the Blazing Barrier scales off Thoma's Max HP.

The Blazing Barrier has the following traits:

Absorbs Pyro DMG 250% more effectively.

When a new Blazing Barrier is obtained, the remaining DMG Absorption of an existing Blazing Barrier will stack and its duration will be refreshed.

The maximum DMG Absorption of the Blazing Barrier will not exceed a certain percentage of Thoma's Max HP.

As a guest from afar, only the most burning passion would allow one to master the pure and precise spear arts of Inazuma. Thoma's mastery, indeed, is not limited to being the “swiftest-studying student” or “a master of the spear,” but he has imbued his will to protect others and fend off foes into his art as well.

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Skill DMG 146.4% 157.38% 168.36% 183% 193.98% 204.96% 219.6% 234.24% 248.88% 263.52% 278.16% 292.8% 311.1% 329.4% 347.7% Shield DMG Absorption 7.2% Max HP + 693.33 7.74% Max HP + 762.68 8.28% Max HP + 837.8 9% Max HP + 918.7 9.54% Max HP + 1005.38 10.08% Max HP + 1097.84 10.8% Max HP + 1196.07 11.52% Max HP + 1300.09 12.24% Max HP + 1409.88 12.96% Max HP + 1525.45 13.68% Max HP + 1646.8 14.4% Max HP + 1773.93 15.3% Max HP + 1906.84 16.2% Max HP + 2045.53 17.1% Max HP + 2189.99 Shield Duration 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s Max Shield DMG Absorption 19.6% Max HP + 1887.42 21.07% Max HP + 2076.19 22.54% Max HP + 2280.69 24.5% Max HP + 2500.92 25.97% Max HP + 2736.88 27.44% Max HP + 2988.57 29.4% Max HP + 3255.99 31.36% Max HP + 3539.14 33.32% Max HP + 3838.02 35.28% Max HP + 4152.64 37.24% Max HP + 4482.98 39.2% Max HP + 4829.06 41.65% Max HP + 5190.86 44.1% Max HP + 5568.4 46.55% Max HP + 5961.67 CD 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s

Elemental Burst: Crimson Ooyoroi

Thoma spins his polearm, slicing at his foes with roaring flames that deal AoE Pyro DMG and weave themselves into a Scorching Ooyoroi.

Scorching Ooyoroi

While Scorching Ooyoroi is in effect, the active character's Normal Attacks will trigger Fiery Collapse, dealing AoE Pyro DMG and summoning a Blazing Barrier.

Fiery Collapse can be triggered once every 1s.

Except for the amount of DMG they can absorb, the Blazing Barriers created in this way are identical to those created by Thoma's Elemental Skill, Blazing Blessing:

Absorbs Pyro DMG 250% more effectively.

When a new Blazing Barrier is obtained, the remaining DMG Absorption of an existing Blazing Barrier will stack and its duration will be refreshed.

The maximum DMG Absorption of the Blazing Barrier will not exceed a certain percentage of Thoma's Max HP.

If Thoma falls, the effects of Scorching Ooyoroi will be cleared.

“I will not forget my initial promise. Let this burning flame protect those I cherish, and may it never be extinguished.”

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Skill DMG 88% 94.6% 101.2% 110% 116.6% 123.2% 132% 140.8% 149.6% 158.4% 167.2% 176% 187% 198% 209% Fiery Collapse DMG 58% 62.35% 66.7% 72.5% 76.85% 81.2% 87% 92.8% 98.6% 104.4% 110.2% 116% 123.25% 130.5% 137.75% Shield DMG Absorption 1.14% Max HP + 110.03 1.23% Max HP + 121.04 1.32% Max HP + 132.96 1.43% Max HP + 145.8 1.52% Max HP + 159.56 1.6% Max HP + 174.23 1.72% Max HP + 189.82 1.83% Max HP + 206.33 1.94% Max HP + 223.75 2.06% Max HP + 242.09 2.17% Max HP + 261.35 2.29% Max HP + 281.53 2.43% Max HP + 302.62 2.57% Max HP + 324.63 2.72% Max HP + 347.56 Shield Duration 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s Scorching Ooyoroi Duration 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s CD 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s Energy Cost 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80

Passive Talents

Snap and Swing

When you fish successfully in Inazuma, Thoma's help grants a 20% chance of scoring a double catch.

Imbricated Armor

When your current active character obtains or refreshes a Blazing Barrier, this character's Shield Strength will increase by 5% for 6s.

This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s seconds. Max 5 stacks.

Flaming Assault

DMG dealt by Crimson Ooyoroi's Fiery Collapse is increased by 2.2% of Thoma's Max HP.

Thoma Constellations

A Comrade's Duty

When a character protected by Thoma's own Blazing Barrier (Thoma excluded) is attacked, Thoma's own Blazing Blessing CD is decreased by 3s, while his own Crimson Ooyoroi's CD is decreased by 3s.

This effect can be triggered once every 20s.

A Subordinate's Skills

Crimson Ooyoroi's duration is increased by 3s.

Fortified Resolve

Increases the Level of Blazing Blessing by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Long-Term Planning

After using Crimson Ooyoroi, 15 Energy will be restored to Thoma.

Raging Wildfire

Increases the Level of Crimson Ooyoroi by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Burning Heart

When a Blazing Barrier is obtained or refreshed, the DMG dealt by all party members' Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks is increased by 15% for 6s.

Thoma Introduction: A protector from afar with a loyal heart

“Woof!” — Taroumaru

“What Taroumaru meant was that Thoma is very good at taking care of people and is a very good friend. But you can't just take care of others, you have to take care of yourself too… Wait, what are you laughing at! I was just translating what Taroumaru said!” — Gorou

Thoma, who was born in Mondstadt, now lives in Inazuma, where he is the Kamisato Clan's housekeeper. He's also a well-known “fixer” in Inazuma.

Perhaps influenced by the relaxed and happy atmosphere of his hometown, Thoma is very good at socializing. Although he is an outlander, he has built an unexpectedly powerful network of people in Inazuma.

He is an affable person by nature and can easily get involved in various topics and establish relationships with various people. When it is time to defend the rights and interests of the Yashiro Commission, he will also put his smile away and show his serious side.

Occasionally, however, Thoma will sit alone in a corner of the Yashiro Commission and think about matters concerning himself.

He is an attentive, friendly, and sociable person who cares for all animals and comrades, but perhaps he also feels some unspeakable homesickness.

