The latest Madden 26 Player Ratings update has arrived ahead of Week 10 of the NFL season. This week, players like ___ saw boosts to their OVR. However, other notable players saw a decrease in their OVR. Therefore, we decided to take a look at the updated player ratings and see all the biggest changes that occurred in this Madden 26 Ratings Update.

Madden 26 Player Ratings Update For Week 11 – Biggest Winners & Losers

🚨📈 Jonathan Taylor. Now the third-highest-rated RB in #Madden26. Where will he finish the season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/WIfChLaUdP — Madden NFL 26 (@EAMaddenNFL) November 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jonathan Taylor (HB), Indianapolis Colts – 96 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Taylor becomes Madden 26's third-highest rated RB, despite being first in nearly every rushing category. He ran 32 times for 244 yards and 3 TDs in the team's Overtime win over the Falcons. Supported by one of the best O-Lines in the league, Taylor has been able to explode this year. All that matters now is staying healthy and winning enough games to earn that #1 seed.

Matthew Stafford (QB), Los Angeles Rams – 94 OVR (+2)

The 37 year-old QB is showing the league how it's done with his league-leading 25 touchdown passes so far. Coupled with a great receiving corps consisting of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, Stafford looks like he's still in his prime. Despite how competitive the NFC West has been this year, the Rams have been steadily competing with the Seahawks for the top spot. Their veteran signal caller deserves much credit.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR) – Seattle Seahawks – 93 OVR (+1)

Smith-Njigba became the first receiver this season to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards. And depending on how this week turns out, he may still be the only receiver in that club. Sam Darnold only needed to throw the ball 12 times in the team's dominant win over Arizona. However, JSN accounted for half of his completions, over half of his passing yards, and his passing touchdown. He'll look to contribute even more this weekend in an exciting matchup against the Rams.

Will Anderson Jr. (LEDG) – Houston Texans – 92 OVR (+1)

Anderson's sack and forced fumble on the final play against the Jaguars prevented a miracle from happening. Anderson also earned a pass deflection as Houston's defense limited the Jaguars to just nine points in the second half. The team will look to build upon their success as they hope to get their season back on track.

Danielle Hunter (REDG) – Houston Texans – 91 OVR (+1)

Hunter earned 3.5 sacks and forced a fumble in the team's comeback win over the Jaguars. Davis Mills and the Texans' offense succeeded thanks to the defense's big stops. They'll continue to be relied upon as they try to turn their season around.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Nik Bonitto – 89 OVR (+1)

De'Von Achane – 87 OVR (+1)

Talanoa Hufanga – 86 OVR (+1)

Sam Darnold – 85 OVR (+1)

Tyler Warren – 84 OVR (+1)

D'Andre Swift – 83 OVR (+1)

Emeka Egbuka – 81 OVR (+1)

However, other notable players received a decrease to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Derrick Henry – 95 OVR (-1)

Tyreek Hill – 92 OVR (-1)

Trey Hendrickson – 90 OVR (-2)

Josh Hines-Allen – 88 OVR (-1)

Bucky Irving – 86 OVR (-1)

T.J. Hockenson – 85 OVR (-1)

Jordan Love – 84 OVR (-1)

David Njoku – 83 OVR (-1)

Chuba Hubbard – 82 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes the major updates Madden 26 Player Ratings Update for the Week 11 ratings update. Feel free to check out the ratings page to fully explore each change for your favorite teams.

Speaking of the season, Week 11 began last night when the New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets 27-14. Patriots' rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson continues to excel, now that he's been thrust into the starting role. In last night's win over New York, he recorded three total scores (2 rushing, 1 receiving), accounting for all of New England's touchdowns on the night. The Patriots now boast the best record in the AFC (9-2).

Week 11 features a lot of interesting matchups, including several divisional battles between the:

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Therefore, over half the matchups in Week 11 are divisional battles. Technically, each one technically has an impact on this year's playoff picture. But that's not all.

There are a couple of other matchups this weekend that piqued our interest. Firstly, the Bills and Buccaneers are looking to recover from a loss last week. Both teams boast a 6-3 record, but need to stack up wins in order to secure their division.

Furthermore, the Detroit Lions travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles. A win here could be major for either team as they both fight for the top spot in the NFC. Detroit is dealing with several injuries on defense, while the Eagles' offense is coming off their worst performance of the season.

