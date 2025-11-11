The Madden 26 Week 11 Roster Update Release Date arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Week 11 Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Week 11 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Week 11 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, November 13th, 2025. The update itself should arrive just hours before the Patriots host the Jets on TNF this week. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates around this time, but it could also arrive at a later date.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Speaking of Week 11, it begins with a divisional rivalry matchup between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. New England is looking to extend their win streak to 8 after starting the Season 1-2. The Jets are currently on a two-game win streak, but they'll need to win about eight more if they want a shot at making the playoffs. Barring a miracle, their season is 1-2 losses away from being over.

The NFL International games continue with a game in Madrid, Spain this weekend. The Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders can still technically make the playoffs, so who knows? Perhaps a win here may ignite some sort of late-season spark.

The Bills and Buccaneers are looking to rebound from their losses, but only one team can win in Buffalo this weekend. The Bills have gone 2-3 since their strong 4-0 start to the season. Tampa Bay is dealing with numerous injuries on both offense and defense.

Furthermore, there are two big divisional matchups we want to keep our eyes on. Firstly, the 7-2 Seahawks are traveling to SoFi to play against the 7-2 Rams. Both will look to extend their lead in the division. Meanwhile, the 49ers will look to keep things afloat as they take on the Cardinals.

The second divisional matchup that piques our interest is the 5-4 Chiefs heading to Denver to face the 8-2 Broncos. Kansas City must win this game if they hope to strengthen their playoff chances. But the Broncos will try to avoid that as they seek the top spot in the conference.

Sunday Night brings another great matchup as we see the Lions head to Philadelphia. Detroit is coming off a bye week, giving them much needed rest before one of their most important games of the season. Meanwhile, the Eagles have a slightly shorter week after beating the Packers on Monday night.

There's all sorts of exciting matchups in Week 11, and we can't wait to see what happens.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 25 Week 11 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

