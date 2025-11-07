The latest Madden 26 Player Ratings update has arrived ahead of Week 10 of the NFL season. This week, players like Puka Nacua and Brock Bowers saw boosts to their OVR. However, other notable players saw a decrease in their OVR. Therefore, we decided to take a look at the updated player ratings and see all the biggest changes that occurred in this Madden 26 Ratings Update.

Madden 26 Player Ratings Update For Week 10 – Biggest Winners & Losers

🧵🚨 Halfway through the regular season, these are some impressive ratings boosts since the #Madden26 launch! Did you see it coming? pic.twitter.com/aogazUBdwE — Madden NFL 26 (@EAMaddenNFL) November 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Puka Nacua (WR), Los Angeles Rams – 95 OVR (+1)

Nacua and fellow WR Davante Adams are thriving with Matthew Stafford under center. The veteran QB is not shy to throwing the ball to his best receivers. It had been nearly a month since Nacua last played, and yet he saw eight targets in his return, seven of which he caught for 95 yards and a touchdown. As long as he remains healthy, the Rams will remain a real threat in the NFC.

Brock Bowers (TE), Las Vegas Raiders – 93 OVR (+2)

Last night's game wasn't great, but this update arrived shortly before his 1-catch game against a tough Denver Broncos' defense. In the week prior, Bowers caught 12 of 13 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Although there's been massive inconsistencies with Vegas' offense (particularly at QB), Bowers has shown he's still got that same energy from his electric rookie season.

Drake London (WR), Atlanta Falcons – 92 OVR (+1)

London recorded his fourth game in a row where he had double-digit targets. In the team's narrow loss to the Patriots, he caught all three of the Falcons' touchdowns while recording 118 receiving yards. London along with HB Bijan Robinson are extremely talented, yet Atlanta's offense as a whole has been struggling. Overall, they average less than 18 points per game through their first nine weeks.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks – 92 OVR (+1)

JSN didn't catch any of Sam Darnold's four touchdown passes in their dominant over the Commanders. But he still led the team in both receptions and receiving yards as he torched Washington's secondary. The young receiver continues to lead the league in receiving yards (948), while also ranking fifth in receptions (58). If he remains healthy, Seattle's offense could make waves in the postseason.

Justin Herbert (QB), Los Angeles Chargers – 91 OVR (+1)

Herbert's 2,390 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns are both 2nd most in the league. Despite the injuries to both the offensive line (Joe Alt) as well as their RB room, Herbert has continued to play well. Although he threw a pick-six against the Titans, he responded with a TD drive to tie things up in less than four minutes. We look forward to seeing how he can perform as we reach the tail-end of the season.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Denzel Ward – 93 OVR (+1)

Charvarius Ward – 90 OVR (+1)

A.J. Terrell Jr. – 89 OVR (+1)

Jamel Dean – 88 OVR (+2)

Drake Maye – 86 OVR (+1)

D.J. Reed Jr. – 86 OVR (+1)

Rashee Rice – 85 OVR (+1)

Nick Folk – 84 OVR (+2)

Keenan Allen – 84 OVR (+2)

Marshon Lattimore – 84 OVR (+1)

Sam Darnold – 84 OVR (+2)

Rico Dowdle – 84 OVR (+1)

Byron Young – 84 OVR (+2)

Bo Nix – 81 OVR (+1)

However, other notable players received a decrease to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Chris Jones – 95 OVR (-1)

CeeDee Lamb – 94 OVR (-1)

Sauce Gardner – 92 OVR (-1)

Terry McLaurin – 91 OVR (-1)

Mike Evans – 91 OVR (-1)

Dak Prescott – 90 OVR (-1)

Kenny Moore II – 87 OVR (-2)

Harrison Smith – 87 OVR (-1)

Quinyon Mitchell – 86 OVR (-1)

DaRon Bland – 85 OVR (-2)

Jordan Love – 85 OVR (-1)

David Njoku – 84 OVR (-3)

Cooper Kupp – 84 OVR (-1)

Deebo Samuel – 83 OVR (-1)

Jake Ferguson – 83 OVR (-1)

Jayden Daniels – 82 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes the major updates Madden 26 Player Ratings Update for the Midseason ratings update. Feel free to check out the ratings page to fully explore each change for your favorite teams.

Speaking of the season, Week 10 began last night when the Denver Broncos beat the Raiders in what felt like the most boring matchup ever conceived. Las Vegas managed to score on their second drive, and it seemed their offense was clicking. However, that ended up being their last score as the Broncos struggled to put up 10 unanswered.

But what else can you expect from Thursday Night Football?

Week 9 features some pretty interesting matchups. On Monday Night, the Philadelphia Eagles will head to the Green Bay Packers as one team tries to get ahead in the NFC. Philadelphia beat Green Bay twice last season (including playoffs), but a trip to Lambeau Field may bode differently.

