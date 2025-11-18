The Madden 26 Week 12 Roster Update Release Date arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Week 12 Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Week 12 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Week 12 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, November 18th, 2025. The update itself should arrive just hours before the Texans host the Bills on TNF this week. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates around this time, but it could also arrive at a later date.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Speaking of Week 12, it kicks off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. The Texans started the season 0-3, but have since gone 5-2 including two wins from backup QB Davis Mills. Of course, Buffalo may pose a greater challenge than the Jaguars or Titans, but we think the Texans may have a shot of winning.

On Sunday, the Vikings and Packers will take each other on for the first time this season. Minnesota has gone 1-4 since the bye while the Packers just snapped a two-game losing streak. Green Bay scored 27 points against the league's 4th worst scoring defense, but only scored 20 combined points in the two weeks before that. We'll see if either team can use this week to get their season back on track.

At the same time that day, the Indianapolis Colts will take on the struggling Kansas City Chiefs. The Colts are coming off a bye and will look to stay close with the Patriots and Broncos for the top spot in the conference. Meanwhile, the Chiefs need to win this crucial game if they want to be in the playoff picture.

On Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Los Angeles and take on the Rams. The Bucs are currently 0-2 since their bye, and things don't get easier as they play one of the top teams in the conference. Furthermore, the Carolina Panthers are hot on their tail, making this game a must win for the Buccaneers.

Speaking of the Panthers, they don't have an easy matchup either, as they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night. Bryce Young will need to try and get a similar stat line to last week's win over the Falcons if they want to win this important game. It's just as important for the 49ers, who need to stay competitive in arguably the best division in the league right now.

There's all sorts of exciting matchups in Week 12, and we can't wait to see what happens.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 25 Week 12 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

