The new NBA 2K26 Player Ratings have dropped for the month of November, with players like Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic receiving significant boosts to their OVR. Several other players on each team all received an adjustment to their OVR, and we'll go over the biggest changes. Without further ado, let's check out the NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update for the month of November

Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic Shine in NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update For November 2026

Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic Shine in NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update For November 2026

Victor Wembanyama has been nothing short of spectacular since being drafted 1st overall in 2023. Averaging roughly 25 points per game with nearly 13 rebounds per game, Wemby can seemingly do it all. In this new ratings update, he now boasts a 95 OVR, making him one of the best Centers to use in the game.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic continues to dominate in his new home. Averaging 40 points, 9.2 assists, and 11 rebounds in his first five games of the season, L.A.'s offense looks unstoppable with Doncic on the field. Paired with future Hall-of-Famer LeBron James, the Lakers will hope to keep these two in tip-top shape when the playoffs come around.

Now, for the full list of ratings updates for the month of November:

Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown – 91 OVR (+1)

Derrick White – 84 OVR (-3)

Anfernee Simmons – 78 OVR (-3)

Neemias Queta – 76 OVR (+2)

Josh Minott – 76 OVR (+5)

Luke Garza – 73 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman Sr. – 72 OVR (+2)

Hugo Gonzales – 70 OVR (+1) Brooklyn Nets Michael Porter Jr. – 83 OVR(+1)

Cameron Thomas – 81 OVR (+1)

Nicolas Claxton – 80 OVR (+1)

Terance Mann – 77 OVR (+2)

Ziaire Williams – 76 OVR (+1)

Tyrese Martin – 74 OVR (+1) New York Knicks Karl Anthony-Towns – 90 OVR (-2)

Josh Hart – 78 OVR (-3)

Jordan Clarkson – 76 OVR (-2)

Guerschon Yabusele – 75 OVR (-2)

Landry Shamet – 73 OVR (+2)

Ariel Hukporti – 71 OVR (+1) Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid – 90 OVR (-2)

Tyrese Maxey – 89 OVR (+3)

V.J. Edgecombe – 81 OVR (+5)

Kelly Oubre Jr, – 80 OVR (+2)

Trendon Watford – 74 OVR (+1) Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes – 86 OVR (+1)

Brandon Ingram – 85 OVR (+1)

Immanuel Quickley – 79 OVR (-2)

Jakob Poelti – 79 OVR (-1)

Collin Murray-Boyles – 77 OVR (+5)

Gradey Dick – 76 OVR (-2)

Jamal Shead – 74 OVR (+1)

Jamison Battle – 74 OVR (+3)

Ja'Kobe Walter – 73 OVR (-1)

CENTRAL

Chicago Bulls Josh Giddey – 85 OVR (+3)

Nikola Vucevic – 83 OVR (+1)

Matas Buzelis – 80 OVR (+1)

Tre Jones – 78 OVR (+2)

Kevin Huerter – 77 OVR (+1)

Ayo Dosunmu – 77 OVR (+1)

Patrick Williams – 76 OVR (+1) Cleveland Cavaliers Lonzo Ball – 77 OVR (-1)

Sam Merill – 76 OVR (+2)

Jaylon Tyson – 74 OVR (+2)

Craig Porter Jr. – 73 OVR (+1) Detroit Pistons Jalen Duren – 84 OVR (+2)

Ausar Thompson – 82 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Stewart – 77 OVR (+3)

Ron Holland – 77 OVR (+3)

Chris LeVert – 76 OVR (-2)

Javonte Green – 72 OVR (+1)

Daniss Jenkins – 70 OVR (+3) Indiana Pacers Benedict Mathurin – 81 OVR (+2)

Aaron Nesmith – 80 OVR (-1)

Jarace Walker – 76 OVR (+3)

Quenton Jackson – 75 OVR (+5)

Jay Huff – 74 OVR (-2)

Isaiah Jackson – 74 OVR (+1)

Tony Bradley – 73 OVR (+1)

Mac McLung – 71 OVR (+2)

RayJ Dennis – 71 OVR (+4) Milwaukee Bucks Myles Turner – 81 OVR (-2)

Bobby Portis Jr. – 80 OVR (-1)

Ryan Rollins – 79 OVR (+4)

Cole Anthony – 78 OVR (+1)

A.J. Green – 76 OVR (+2)

Jericho Sims – 71 OVR (-1)

SOUTHEAST

Atlanta Hawks Trae Young – 88 OVR (-2)

Jalen Johnson – 85 OVR (+4)

Dyson Daniels – 82 OVR (-1)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker – 80 OVR (+2)

Zaccharie Risacher – 78 OVR (-2)

Asa Newell – 73 OVR (+2) Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball – 88 OVR (+1)

Miles Bridges – 82 OVR (+2)

Kon Knueppel – 79 OVR (+4)

Ryan Kalkbrenner – 78 OVR (+8)

Moussa Diabate – 77 OVR (+4)

Sion James – 76 OVR (+6) Miami Heat Bam Adebayo – 89 OVR (+1)

Norman Powell – 85 OVR (+1)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – 80 OVR (+4)

Pelle Larson – 75 OVR (+1)

Simone Fontecchio – 75 OVR (+3)

Dru Smith – 73 OVR (+3) Orlando Magic Desmond Bane – 81 OVR (-2)

Wendell Carter Jr. – 79 OVR (+1)

Anthony Black – 79 OVR (+1)

Goga Bitazde – 76 OVR (+1)

Tristan da Silva – 76 OVR (+2)

Tyus Jones – 74 OVR (-3)

Noah Penda – 72 OVR (+2) Washington Wizards Alexandre Sarr – 83 OVR (+2)

KyShawn George – 81 OVR (+4)

C.J. McCollum – 79 OVR (-2)

Bilal Coulibaly – 79 OVR (+1)

Khris Middleton – 78 OVR (-1)

Carlton Carrington – 76 OVR (-2)

Corey Kispert – 76 OVR (-1)

Tre Johnson – 76 OVR (+1)

Marvin Bagley III – 76 OVR (+3)

NORTHWEST

Denver Nuggets Jamal Murray – 87 OVR (+1)

Aaron Gordon – 83 OVR (+1)

Cameron Johnson – 79 OVR (-4)

Christian Braun – 79 OVR (-1)

Peyton Watson – 76 OVR (+1) Minnesota Timberwolves Julius Randle – 88 OVR (+2)

Rudy Gobert – 83 OVR (-1)

Jaden McDaniels – 83 OVR (+1)

Mike Conley – 77 OVR (-1)

Jaylen Clark – 74 OVR (+1)

Robert Dillingham – 73 OVR (-1)

Nah'Shon Hyland – 73 OVR (+2) Oklahoma City Thunder Luguentz Dort – 80 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Joe – 79 OVR (+1)

Aaron Wiggins – 79 OVR (+2)

Ajay Mitchell – 79 OVR (+6) Portland Trailblazers Deni Avidja – 84 OVR (+2)

Jrue Holiday – 82 OVR (+1)

Jerami Grant – 81 OVR (+2)

Donovan Clingan – 80 OVR (+3)

Blake Wesley – 73 OVR (+2) Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanen – 87 OVR (+3)

Walker Kessler – 83 OVR (+1)

Keyonte George – 82 OVR (+4)

Kyle Flipowski – 76 OVR (-2)

Brice Sensabaugh – 76 OVR (+1)

Taylor Hendricks – 75 OVR (+2)

Ace Bailey – 73 OVR (-4)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk – 73 OVR (+1)

Walter Clayton – 73 OVR (+1)

PACIFIC

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry – 95 OVR (+1)

Jimmy Butler – 88 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Kuminga – 81 OVR (+3)

Draymond Green – 80 OVR (-1)

Brandin Podziemski – 78 OVR (-1)

Moses Moody – 78 OVR (+1)

Al Horford – 77 OVR (-2)

Buddy Hield – 76 OVR (-1)

Gary Payton II – 75 OVR (-2)

Will Richard – 75 OVR (+7)

Tracy Jackson-Davis – 73 OVR (-1)

Gui Santos – 72 OVR (-1) Los Angeles Clippers John Collins – 81 OVR (-1)

Brook Lopez – 81 OVR (-2)

Bradley Beal – 77 OVR (-3)

Derrick Jones Jr. – 77 OVR (+1)

Chris Paul – 76 OVR (-2)

Bogdan Bogdanovic – 75 OVR (-3) Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic – 97 OVR (+2)

Austin Reaves – 88 OVR (+3)

Deandre Ayton – 80 OVR (+1)

Jake LaRavia – 78 OVR (+4)

Nick Smith Jr. – 73 OVR (-1) Phoenix Suns Devin Booker – 92 OVR (+1)

Dillon Brooks – 82 OVR (+2)

Grayson Allen – 78 OVR (+2)

Ryan Dunn – 77 OVR (+2)

Royce O'Neal – 76 OVR (+1)

Collin Gillespie – 76 OVR (+4)

Nick Richards – 75 OVR (-1)

Oso Ighodaro – 73 OVR (+1) Sacramento Kings Zach LaVine – 86 OVR (+1)

Domantas Sabonis – 85 OVR (-2)

Russell Westbrook – 81 OVR (+1)

Dennis Schroder – 79 OVR (+1)

Nique Clifford – 72 OVR (+1)

SOUTHWEST