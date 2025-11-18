We've got the NFL Week 12 Predictions according to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 13-2 in its predictions. Overall, the game is now 107-57 in predicting NFL Games since Week 1 of the season. Can it replicate those numbers in Week 12? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 26 – Week 12 Predictions

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 3 10 7 0 20 HOU 3 7 0 3 13

The Buffalo Bills survive Houston's comeback attempt to go 8-3.

With C.J. Stroud still in the concussion protocol, we decided to start Davis Mills, who played as expected. To be fair, the veteran QB played well in the first half, scoring a touchdown in the two-minute warning to make it a one-possession game. But the Bills' defense shut him down in the second half, as he went on to throw two interceptions.

Buffalo's offense wasn't spectacular either, as Josh Allen threw two interceptions as well in the win. However, he made up for it with two touchdown passes, including a 29-yard TD pass to Gabe Davis in the third quarter. The team failed to score again, relying on its defense to win the game.

Houston managed to make it a one-possession game halfway through the 4th quarter. But they failed to make it past the 50 on their last three drives.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 6 0 6 0 12 CHI 3 0 7 7 17

The Bears extend their win streak to 4 games as they defeat the Steelers. Down 12-3, the Bears scored two unanswered touchdowns in the final two quarters to win the game.

Chicago's special teams played a big role in the win. Firstly, they managed to block two extra point attempts, which actually made a big difference in the end. Furthermore, they had two big punt returns which set the offense up on two separate scoring drives. One attempt went as far as 40 yards, putting the Bears at the PIT 39.

The Bears' defense also deserves credit, as they earned four sacks in the win. Backup QB Mason Rudolph struggled outside of two impressive drives. But Chicago's offense wasn't making things easier. In fact, Caleb Williams only completed 20 of 32 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown. Nevertheless, they did enough to get the job done and secure their eighth victory of the season.

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NE 10 10 10 3 33 CIN 7 6 3 7 23

The New England Patriots win their ninth game in a row after a strong offensive performance against the Bengals.

Drake Maye and the Patriots' offense was on fire in the win. They only punted once in the first three quarters as they went to score three touchdowns on six red zone attempts. While that seems low, their three field goals also kept them ahead of the Bengals who actually managed to keep things close for awhile.

Joe Flacco scored two touchdowns in the loss while completing 28 of 42 passes for 324 yards. However, in between those two touchdowns were three field goal drives, two of which occurred when the offense was in the red zone. The absence of Ja'Marr Chase clearly affected the offense in those situations despite Tee Higgins' performance.

The Patriots put the game away with a field goal drive at the eight minute mark, making things 33-16. Cincinnati ended up scoring before the two minute warning, but they were still down by 10. They failed to recover the onside kick attempt, and the Patriots ended the game.

New York Giants at Detroit Lions – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYG 7 7 0 7 21 DET 14 14 6 10 44

The Lions' offense returned to form as they beat the Giants.

Detroit's offense took advantage of the 4th worst scoring defense in the league with its versatile playmakers. Even without Sam LaPorta, Jared Goff managed to thrive with both Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Williams caught a 58-yard touchdown pass and ended up averaging 19 yards per reception in the win.

Jahmyr Gibbs also played well, recording five catches for 72 yards, including a 20-yard TD reception. He only ran 13 times, but earned 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Giant's offense didn't play bad in the first half, but they just couldn't keep up with the Lions. Jameis Winston ended up throwing three touchdowns in the win, along with three interceptions to match them. In typical Jameis Winston fashion, one of those interceptions was returned by Alex Anzalone for a TD.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 0 7 7 10 24 GB 7 10 3 7 27

The Green Bay Packers manage to hold off the Vikings as they continue to fight for the top spot in the North.

Things started off great for the Packers, who took a 14-0 lead to start the game. Even when J.J. McCarthy threw a TD to Justin Jefferson, Green Bay managed to squeeze in a FG drive in the last 35 seconds of the half.

However, things started to get closer in the second half. The Packers' run game struggled without Josh Jacobs, leading to several situations where Jordan Love needed to pass the ball.

The Vikings actually managed to take the lead when Aaron Jones scored on an 11-yard TD run, making it 21-20. Green Bay managed to respond by driving all the way to the MIN 28, only for Love to throw an interception to Harrison Smith. Minnesota managed to waste the clock and drive down the field. However, they failed to score a game-closing touchdown and only scored a FG.

This gave the Packers about four minutes to score the game-winning TD. That turned out to be just enough time as Love threw a TD to Romeo Doubs with 56 seconds left. Up 27-24, the defense managed to prevent the Vikings from getting into FG range.

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SEA 10 7 7 7 31 TEN 0 0 0 13 13

The Seahawks bounced back from last week's loss with a dominant win over the Titans.

Seattle ended up taking a 24-0 lead before Tennessee finally got on the board. But they responded to that with yet another TD, making things 31-7. Cam Ward managed to score again in garbage time, though the team missed the two-point conversion.

Sam Darnold redeemed his four-INT performance with three passing touchdowns in the win. Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught a touchdown pass as he led the team with eight catches for 121 yards. Kenneth Walker III scored the final touchdown for Seattle which was essentially the nail in the coffin.

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL IND 14 7 7 0 28 KC 7 3 3 7 20

The Indianapolis Colts come off the bye earning their ninth win of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jonathan Taylor absolutely crushed the Chiefs' defense, earning 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts. He earned more rushing yards than the entire Chiefs did as a team. This also made things easier for Daniel Jones, who threw a pair of touchdowns in the win.

Kansas City's offense started well, scoring a touchdown on their first drive. However, that ended up being their only touchdown until the fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes threw one TD to one interception, and he fumbled the ball late in the third quarter.

A Hollywood Brown TD reception made things a one-possession game (28-20). But Kansas City failed to score again, while the Colts managed to run down the clock in the final four minutes.

New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYJ 3 7 3 3 16 BAL 7 3 7 10 27

It took some time, but the Ravens managed to push through and beat the Jets.

Baltimore's offense had multiple chances early on to take a big lead, as the defense forced two turnovers in the first half. However, they failed to score on any of those opportunities, and the Jets actually took the lead briefly during the second quarter. Fortunately for Baltimore, they ended up tying the game before the half.

Lamar Jackson and the offense played much better in the second half. On the team's opening drive in the second half, Jackson threw a 34-yard TD pass to Zay Flowers to take a 17-10 lead. New York nailed another FG attempt, making things 17-13.

Baltimore finally took over in the fourth quarter. Derrick Henry ran for a TD, and the Ravens limited the Jets to another FG. While still a one-possession game, Jackson led the Ravens on a seven-minute FG drive that essentially ended the game. Down 27-16, New York failed to make a comeback attempt.

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 0 3 0 6 9 LV 0 0 10 3 13

Shedeur Sanders finally gets his first career start, and it was pretty disastrous.

With Dillon Gabriel sidelined due to injury, Sanders took the reigns for the offense. While he played poorly, he at least managed to lead the Browns to a field goal drive. Geno Smith, on the other hand, failed to get anything going as Myles Garrett sacked him three times in the game.

But the Raiders finally saw some light at the end of the tunnel. Sanders threw an INT to Kyu Blu Kelly at the CLE 26, giving Vegas great field position. Six plays later, Ashton Jeanty finished the drive with a two-yard TD run. Vegas managed to tack on another FG before the quarter ended.

Cleveland managed to cut that deficit down with another FG drive, making things 10-6. But a big run from Jeanty on the next drive set the Raiders up for another FG. Down 13-6, the Browns needed a TD to tie the game. Instead, they oddly opted not to go for it on 4th & 4 as they went for a FG with 5:54 left.

The Browns did manage to get the ball back, but Sanders threw another INT, this time to Jeremy Chinn, effectively ending the game.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 3 14 0 7 24 ARI 7 0 0 7 14

The Jacksonville Jaguars improve to 3-1 after the bye with a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jacksonville's defense deserves much of the credit, containing the Cardinals to just two TD drives. Furthermore, they forced three turnovers in the win, including two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Trevor Lawrence also played well, at least in the second quarter. He threw a pair of touchdown passes and ended the day with 236 passing yards. Travis Etienne played fine on the ground, earning 85 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Arizona struggled to keep up as Jacksonville had a 24-7 lead with 11:00 left in the fourth. Jacoby Brissett did throw a touchdown pass with about six minutes to go, but they still needed 10 more points to tie the game. As the score indicates, they failed to do so.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PHI 0 10 7 7 24 DAL 0 7 6 9 22

The Eagles manage to sweep the Cowboys as they hold them off in the final play of the game.

Both teams failed to score in the first quarter, but Dallas was the first on the board in the second quarter. But the Eagles went on to take the lead by scoring 10 unanswered points, including a four-yard TD run from Saquon Barkley. Brandon Aubrey tied things up in the third with a FG of his own, but Barkley went on to score again, this time on a 18-yard run.

The Cowboys cut their deficit with two FG drives, but the Eagles ended up scoring one more time halfway through the fourth. Jalen Hurts' 12-yard TD pass to Dallas Goedert put them up 24-16.

The Cowboys did eventually score a touchdown… with 0:00 remaining. In a do-or-die play, Dak Prescott threw an incomplete pass to George Pickens, leading to a close victory for the Eagles.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ATL 0 0 0 7 7 NO 0 14 3 0 17

The Saints defeat the Falcons to climb up to third place in the NFC South.

Without Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London, Atlanta's offense struggled big time. Kirk Cousins was held to just 151 passing yards on 31 attempts. Furthermore, he didn't throw his only touchdown until there was over three minutes left.

New Orleans' offense did not play much better. Thanks to a fumble recovery from Bryan Bresee, Spencer Rattler and the Saints' offense had an easy start to their first TD drive. Then, the team scored right before the half ended, with Chris Olave catching a 15-yard TD reception.

The Saints extended their lead with a FG while the Falcons were shut down completely. Bijan Robinson was held to just 47 yards on 16 carries, while Kirk Cousins failed to get anything going.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TB 7 7 7 7 28 LAR 7 7 7 13 34

The Los Angeles Rams extend their win streak to six after a strong win over the Buccaneers.

Overall, this was perhaps the most entertaining game of the week. Both teams kept scoring back and forth, with no one ever taking a two-possession lead. Furthermore, both QBs played extremely well, throwing for a combined 612 and six touchdowns in the game.

The Buccaneers managed to take the lead twice in this game. The first came during their first score of the second half. L.A. responded with 10 unanswered points, but the Buccaneers took the lead again when Emeka Egbuka caught a 25-yard TD pass.

Down 28-24, the Rams managed to score once more with just 1:35 left on the clock. Matthew Stafford's 14-yard TD pass to Jordan Whittington turned out to be the game-winner to end it all.

With the win, the Rams stay on top of the NFC West, while the Buccaneers lose a chance to extend their divison lead.

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CAR 0 7 0 8 15 SF 3 10 10 7 30

The 49ers stay in the NFC West race with a win over the Panthers.

San Francisco's defense played a huge role in the win. Brock Purdy struggled early on, but the defense's kept giving San Fran opportunities to make up for them. The Niners only managed to muster up 13 points in the first half, but it was still better than the seven the Panthers put up.

The 49ers scored 10 unanswered points in the third, including a 36-yard TD run from Christian McCaffrey. Carolina managed to make it a one possession game with a touchdown reception from Tetairoa McMillan. Bryce Young even ran in for the two-point conversion, making it 23-15.

However, any hopes of a comeback were quickly shut down as Skyy Moore returned the kickoff for a TD. And with that, the 49ers were able to cruise toward victory.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 12 Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs! Regardless off the outcome, we look forward to seeing what crazy stuff the game might predict will happen.

