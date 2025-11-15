Call of Duty Black Ops 7 brings back new and old Perk-a-Colas for Zombies mode, with Augments to improve each one. But what exactly do these perks do, especially the newest one? And how are Augments beneficial for you during an intense game of Zombies? We created a list of all Perk-a-Colas in Call of Duty Black Ops 7, what they do, and all of their augments. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

All Perk-a-Colas & Their Augments in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies

Overall, the the following 12 Perk-a-Colas are available in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies at launch:

Jugger-Nog – Increases maximum health Minor Augments: Retaliation – Deals bonus damage when low on health Hardened Plates – Increases damage protection for armor plates Durable Plates – Increases armor durability Shake it Off (NEW) – Significantly reduces incoming damage occasionally

Major Augments Probiotic – Increases maximum health Turtle Shell – Armor completely absorbs damage from the back, but damage from the front is no longer protected Reactive Armor – Stuns nearby normal enemies when armor plate breaks for a short time Iron Core (NEW) – Increases health when all armor plates are broken

Double Tap – Increases weapon fire rate Minor Augments Double Time – Increases fire rate Double or Nothing – Weapons may inflict 2x or no damage at all Double Pay – Killing two enemies in quick succession may return your two bullets (normal bullets only) Double Down (NEW) – Increased bullet penetration damage through enemies

Major Augments Double Jeopardy – Low health normal zombies have chance to die when shot immediately Double Standard – Non-critical do double damage (normal bullet weapons only) Double Impact – Double hits on same target in quick succession deals more damage Double Dealer (NEW) – Every fourth bullet deals double damage

Stamin-Up – Increases movement speed Minor Augments Hard Target – Reduces projectile damage while Tactical Sprinting Quarterback – Use equipment while sprinting Hot Foot – Gain speed boost after equipment kills enemy Footwork (NEW) – Increases non-forward sprinting speed

Major Augments Free Faller – Grants immunity for fall damage Dasher – Increases Tactical Sprint duration Stalker – Walk faster while aiming Guns Up (NEW) – Fire while sprinting

Speed Cola – Increases reload and armor replating speed Minor Augments Speedy Roulette – Reduces Mystery Box cooldown period Quick Swap – Swap weapons faster Fast Pitcher – Deploy equipment faster Prestidigitation (NEW) – Chance for reload to not use stock ammo

Major Augments Supercharged – Increases Field Upgrade recharge rate Classic Formula – Increases reload speed Phantom Reload – Slowly refills weapon magazines over time Ammo Surge (NEW) – Gain speed burst when reloading

Deadshot Daquiri – Aiming down sight moves towards enemy's critical location. Furthermore, increases critical damage Minor Augments Dead Break – Increase damage to enemy armor Dead Draw – Reduces hip-fire spread Dead Set – Reduces gun movement when performing advanced movements Dead Heat (NEW) – Temporarily increase movement speed after killing enemy from point-blank range

Major Augments Dead Head – Increases Critical Damage bonus (guns) Dead First – Deal double critical damage when shooting an enemy with full HP Dead Again – Chance of critical hits adding bullet to your magazine Dead Point (NEW) – Bullets deal bonus damage within point-blank range

Wisp Tea (NEW) – Summons companion Wisp after killing Zombies Minor Augments Extension – Haste Zombie Sitter Fetcher

Major Augments Mask of Wrath Mask of Salvation Mask of Distraction Mask of Benevolence

Quick Revive – Recover health & revive downed teammates faster Minor Augments Swift Recovery – Reviving ally increases both player's movement speeds temporarily Karmic Return – Reviving an ally fully heals player Slow Death – Increases Last Stand duration Emergency Medical Kit (NEW) – Allows player to craft self-revive kit (4 times max)

Major Augments EMT – Reviving an ally allows them to keep perks on their bleed-out circle Equivalent Exchange – If you have a quick revive when downed, killing an enemy can revive you (3 time limit) Dying Wish – Become immune for two seconds when on critical health levels (removes Quick Revive upon use and has 3 time limit) Adrenaline Rush (NEW) – Killing special or elite enemy begins health regeneration

PhD Flopper – Player becomes immune to all self-inflicted damage and status effects. Furthermore, dives to prone trigger in explosion (player is immune to fall damage from dive) Minor Augments Environmentalist – Grants to immunity to environmental damage when sliding EOD Technician – Reduces height/distance requirement to trigger explosion Tribologist – Increases sliding distance/speed Stuntman (NEW) – Creates explosion while wall jumping

Major Augments Gravity MD – Creates explosions when falling from heights DR Ram – Sprinting into normal enemies damages and knocks them down for short bursts PhD Slider – Sliding into enemies triggers explosions Double Whammy (NEW) – Releases a second explosion shortly after the first

Elemental Pop – Every bullet has a chance to apply a random Ammo Mod effect Minor Augments Vulnera Bean – Increases enemy elemental weakness damage Pineapple Blast – Equipment may trigger random Ammo Mod Chill Berry – Slightly reduces all Ammo Mod cooldowns Refresh Mint (NEW) – Killing Special or Elite enemy with its elemental weakness resets Elemental Pop cooldown

Major Augments Citrus Focus – Elemental Pop solely uses Ammo Mod currently applied to weapon Imperil Peach – Enemies that hit you have a chance to trigger a random Ammo Mod Electric Cherry – Reloading creates electric discharge that damages and stuns nearby normal enemies (Emptier magazines result in more damage)

Vulture Aid – Increases variety of loot dropped from enemies like Ammo and Essence Minor Augments Condor's Reach – Auto-picks loot from farther away Carrion Luggage – Critical kills may drop extra Salvage Picky Eater – Zombies have higher chance of dropping your equipment on death Extra Serving (NEW) – Killing Special & Elite enemies you kill have chance to drop a Large Essence Vial

Major Augments Fetid Upgrad-Aid – Zombies have chance to charge your Field Upgrade on death Smell of Death – Zombies have chance to create a gas cloud that conceals you on death Parting Gift – Increased ammo drops for Wonder Weapons Armor-matic (NEW) – Picking up Armor Plate automatically applies it to your vest

Melee Macchiato – Punches send Zombies flying away Minor Augments Stick n' Move – Increases backpedal speed after successful melee attack Strength Training – Punch now one-hit KOs enemies for more Rounds Mugging – Melee kills reload a portion of held weapon ammo Barista Brawl (NEW) – Increased Essence gain from melee kills

Major Augments Expresso – Increases melee attack speed Vampiric Extraction – Recover health when using melee attacks Triple Shot – Hit multiple enemies with one punch Mocha Maul (NEW) – Replaces punch with dedicated melee weapon

Death Perception – Detects enemies through obstacles (shows outline of enemy) Minor Augments Bird's Eye View – Increases mini-map scan rate Extra Charger – Finds extra essence under more locations Further Insight – Increases perception radius Hidden Gems (NEW) – Death perception enables you to see loot

Major Augments Treasure Hunter – Spot items from loot containers/special and elite kills that others do not see Death Stars – Elemental Weakness damage has chance to kill enemy on low health Critical Eye – Body shot may become a critical shot Sixth Sense (NEW) – See enemies close behind you. Furthermore, reduces damage from behind



How Do You Get Perks & Augments in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies?

Perks can be found in Perk-a-Cola machines scattered around the map. Perks become more expensive with each one you purchase. Once you reach a certain level, you can research and unlock Perk Augments. Therefore, take your time. Although you'll get them all eventually, focus on the Augments you believe will help.

Overall, that includes all Perks and Augments in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies. Furthermore, we hope this guide helped you identify which perks and augments you'd like to get in each play-through. Good luck trying to survive against the endless horde of the undead.

