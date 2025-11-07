Grand Theft Auto VI is real, and the Release Date has been confirmed (again). The long-awaited sequel to Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto franchise is coming soon. Here's everything we know about GTA 6, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.

Grand Theft Auto VI Release Date: November 19th, 2026

The Grand Theft Auto VI Release Date is Thursday, November 19th, 2026. It will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at launch.

GTA VI is the eight mainline entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise from Rockstar Games. Set to release 13 years since GTA V, GTA VI aims to return players back to Vice City for the first time since Tommy Vercetti's crime-filled adventure.

Grand Theft Auto VI Gameplay

Grand Theft Auto 6 is an open-world action adventure game that provides a sandbox experience where the player can do a variety of things. Whether you want to steal cars and incur the wrath of Vice City PD, or visit a Strip Club and spend thousands, GTA 6 offers players the complete freedom to do what they like.

Although the game offers a story mode, much of the fun can be found just exploring the map, completing side quests, and playing online. And while we've yet to see actual gameplay, there will likely be a variety of side activities like Golfing, racing, and much more.

GTA IV and V both introduced players to the world wide web. And from the trailers, it seems to suggest that the internet, social media, and everything technological will be even bigger than ever.

Grand Theft Auto VI Story

GTA 6's Story features two playable protagonists, Jason and Lucia. The criminal couple must protect each other after a major score went wrong, leading to them uncovering a huge conspiracy. But like previous GTA Protagonists, you'll have a supporting cast of characters to help you along the way.

As of November 2026, GTA has been delayed from May 2026, to November 2026. This marks the second delay for the highly anticipated title.

