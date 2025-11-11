We've got the NFL Week 11 Predictions according to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 9-5 in its predictions. Overall, the game is now 94-55 in predicting NFL Games since Week 1 of the season. Can it improve those numbers in Week 11? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 26 – Week 11 Predictions

New York Jets at New England Patriots – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYJ 0 0 3 0 3 NE 3 7 7 3 20

The New England Patriots earn their eighth win in a row as they seek the top spot in the AFC.

It wasn't a particularly remarkable game, as the Patriots held a 17-3 lead by the end of the third quarter. Drake Maye was actually held to completing just 60% of his passes for 199 yards and one interception. Fortunately for New England, returning HB Rhamondre Stevenson scored two TDs in his return as he ran for 71 yards on 16 attempts.

Justin Fields did run for 85 yards, but he also fumbled twice and only threw for 147 yards in the loss. On the upside, he's thrown for over 100 yards, something he's been struggling to do in real life. But the Jets' offense was completely shut down. Their only scoring drive came after Maye threw his interception.

Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 0 7 0 10 17 MIA 7 10 7 3 27

Without Jayden Daniels or Terry McLaurin, the Commanders struggled as the Dolphins won their third game in four weeks.

Miami was heavily reliant upon RB De'Von Achane, who ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the win. But Tua Tagovailoa also played well, throwing for 212 yards while completing 68% of his passes. Furthermore, his TD pass in the third quarter put the Dolphins up 24-7.

Washington tried to come back in the fourth quarter. Marcus Mariota threw a touchdown pass to Zach Ertz late in the fourth quarter to make things 17-27. But on their next drive, they turned the ball over on downs.

Both teams now enter the bye, with Miami looking to potentially turn their season around if it's not too late.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CAR 7 7 0 0 14 ATL 0 3 0 8 11

The Panthers survive a late comeback attempt from the Falcons as they keep their playoff hopes alive.

Carolina's offense started off great, with two touchdowns in the first two quarters. Rico Dowdle kicked things off with a four yard TD run. After a solid punt return in the second quarter, the team drove down 44 yards and scored again, this time with Bryce Young throwing a TD pass to Jalen Coker.

However, that ended up being the Panthers' last score, while Atlanta slowly crept back. Before the half ended, the Falcons converted a FG, making things 14-3.

The third and fourth quarters were punt fests. It wasn't until the two-minute warning in the fourth where things got interesting. A big 29-yard reception from Bijan Robinson put the Falcons at the CAR 38. A few plays later, Michael Penix Jr. completed his first TD pass of the game – a nine yard pass to Drake London. Robinson ran it in for the two-point conversion.

Atlanta actually recovered the onside kick, but had just 1:07 left to get into FG range. On 4th & 1, Penix Jr. threw an incomplete pass intended for Kyle Pitts, securing a victory for the Panthers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TB 0 7 7 7 21 BUF 7 0 7 13 27

The Buffalo Bills rebound from a loss to Miami with a win against another Florida team.

The first half was relatively boring. After James Cook III scored on the team's opening drive, Buffalo was silent until the second half. Meanwhile, it took the Buccaneers exactly 27 minutes to score.

Tampa Bay took the lead in the second half when Bucky Irving scored on a three-yard run. But Buffalo finally responded, as Josh Allen found Khalil Shakir in the end zone.

James Cook helped the Bills take the lead once again with a big 33-yard TD run. However, Emeka Egbuka quickly responded to that with a big touchdown of his own (a 19-yard TD reception on 3rd & 13).

The Bills managed to score a field goal with 4:23 left, taking a 24-21 lead. After Tampa Bay punted with just 3:49 to go, the Bills managed to score another FG, thanks to a 35-yard reception from Keon Coleman.

Now down 27-21, the Buccaneers needed a touchdown to win. Instead, they turned the ball over on downs, leading to a Buffalo victory, and their second straight loss.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL HOU 6 3 7 3 19 TEN 0 3 3 0 6

The Texans win their second game in a row, and against a rival too to help their standing in the division.

With C.J. Stroud still in concussion protocol, we decided to start Davis Mills, who played fairly well. The backup QB threw for 236 yards on 30 attempts for no touchdowns, but no interceptions either. RB Woody Marks scored the only touchdown in the game which put the Texans up 16-6.

Tennessee's offense continues to struggle after their bye. Cam Ward threw for 140 yards, including a 56-yard pass to Elic Ayomanor in the third quarter. But the Titans failed to cap that drive off with a touchdown. The team who averages just over 14 points per game failed to reach their average in the loss.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CHI 0 7 7 10 24 MIN 7 7 6 0 20

The Bears get revenge for their week 1 loss to the Vikings and improve their record to 7-3.

Minnesota got off to a good start, thanks to Justin Jefferson. The superstar WR caught nine passes for 177 yards in the loss, including a 59-yard TD reception in the second quarter. In fact, if you take out Jefferson's receptions, J.J. McCarthy only completed eight of 18 passes for 115 yards.

But the Vikings' offense slowed down throughout the game. They had two field goal drives in the third quarter, and scored no points in the second half.

Conversely, the Bears were performing better in the second half. Caleb Williams threw a pair of TD passes, including a TD pass to Colston Loveland to take a 21-20 lead. C.J. Gardner Johnson, who has been erupting since joining the Bears, recorded an interception late in the game, which led to a FG drive. The Vikings then only had 46 seconds to drive down the field and score a touchdown, which they failed to do.

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL GB 7 14 0 7 28 NYG 3 7 3 0 13

The Green Bay Packers snap a two-game skid as they beat the Giants.

Without Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo, and Jaxson Dart, the Giants' offense wasn't exciting or explosive. Backup QB Russell Wilson played okay, throwing for just over 200 yards with one touchdown and one interception. But New York's run game struggled, with Tyrone Tracy earning just 48 yards on 13 carries.

The Packers offense finally got things going after scoring just 20 points in their last two games. We did decide to start Romeo Doubs (who's questionable with injury), but he actually got injured after his second reception anyway, taking him out for the whole game.

So without Doubs, Tucker Kraft, and Center Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay still found a way to play well. Josh Jacobs ran 21 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns, while Jordan Love threw another two TDs.

The Giants actually kept things close for the first three quarters as the Packers only held an eight point lead. However, Jacobs' 2nd touchdown run of the day was the nail in the coffin as the Packers held a 28-13 lead with just nine minutes left.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CIN 7 3 10 7 27 PIT 7 10 7 7 31

The Pittsburgh Steelers get revenge against the Bengals as they avoid their fourth loss in five weeks.

Pittsburgh's offense played much better this week, albeit against one of the worst defenses in the league. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdowns in the win, each one to a different receiver. However, their defense struggled to contain the Bengals, more specifically, Ja'Marr Chase.

Chase ended up catching 10 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, including two TDs of 50+ yards. Furthermore, the Bengals' offense also found some success in the run game. Chase Brown ran 15 times for 63 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 33 yards.

But the Steelers' offense managed to stay ahead for most of the game, and only lost the lead once in the fourth quarter. But they made up for that with their a TD reception from D.K. Metcalf with just 3:17 to go.

Needing a touchdown to win the game, Joe Flacco and the Bengals failed to convert a 4th down all the way the PIT 20, leading to a Steelers' victory.

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 3 10 10 0 23 JAX 0 7 0 8 15

The Chargers extend their win streak to four games after holding off the Jacksonville Jaguars.

L.A.'s offense wasn't making huge splashes, but they consistently found ways to score and dominate the time of possession. Overall, they held onto the ball for nearly 40 minutes in the win. However, they had to settle for three field goals, which kept things close enough for the Jaguars.

The Chargers ended up taking a 23-7 lead after Kimani Vidal broke off for a 24-yard TD run. That ended up being their final score of the game as they went scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville, who had a Punt Return TD in the first half, scored their first offensive touchdown with four minutes remaining. Trevor Lawrence actually ran into the end zone to convert the two-point conversion, making it a one-score game.

L.A. managed to run down the clock, converting three field goals as they climb up too 8-3 on the season.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SEA 7 10 7 7 31 LAR 14 10 7 6 37

The Los Angeles Rams earn the top spot in the NFC West for now after an offensive battle with the Seahawks.

Both Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold were explosive in this game. They threw a combined seven touchdowns and one interception along with 663 passing yards.

L.A. and Seattle's receiving corps both ate. Jaxon Smith-Njigba recorded 137 receiving yards, while Davante Adams eclipsed 100. Puka Nacua also played well, earning 88 yards and a touchdown.

Neither team punted in the first half until late in the second quarter. During that time, both teams scored a combined five touchdowns, with L.A. having a one score lead. Both teams traded a touchdown in the third quarter, with the Rams boasting a 31-24 lead.

Seattle eventually tied the game when JSN caught a touchdown pass. The Rams could only respond with a field goal, making things 34-31. But Sam Darnold threw an interception, which led to another Rams' FG drive. Down six points with 0:58 left, Seattle didn't have enough time to score a game-winning touchdown.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SF 0 7 7 7 21 AZ 3 7 3 3 16

The 49ers manage to sweep the Cardinals for the third time in four years as they stay alive in the NFC West race.

Arizona started things off with a field goal as they kept the Niners scoreless in the first fifteen minutes. Christian McCaffrey eventually put points on the board for the 49ers, but Jacoby Brissett responded to that with a TD pass to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona extended their lead with another FG in the third quarter, but ended up losing it again when Brock Purdy found George Kittle in the end zone. It was then the 49ers who extended their lead with another TD from Purdy, this time to Demarcus Robinson.

Down 21-13, the Cardinals managed to tack on a FG to cut their deficit down. However, they still needed a touchdown in order to win the game. The farthest they managed to go was the SF 45 with 0:11 left. But two missed Hail Mary attempts led to the 49ers' seventh win of the year.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BAL 14 10 10 6 40 CLE 0 7 3 10 20

The Ravens sweep the Browns as they win their fourth game in a row and secure a .500 record for the first time since Week 2.

Baltimore absolutely dominated the Browns, taking a 24-7 lead by the end of the first half. Lamar Jackson only ended up throwing for 235 yards, as it was Baltimore's defense that made the magic happen.

Browns' QB Dillon Gabriel threw an interception to Nate Wiggins, who returned it 44 yards for a touchdown. Roquan Smith recovered a fumble from Quinshon Judkins in the third quarter, which led to Baltimore's fourth touchdown of the game. By the end of the third, the Browns were trailing 34-10.

The Ravens managed to tack on a couple more FGs in the fourth quarter, the latter being thanks to another INT from Gabriel. Meanwhile, Cleveland ended up scoring 10 more points in garbage time in a futile effort to catch up.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL KC 3 10 6 7 26 DEN 7 10 0 0 17

The Chiefs' defense shuts down the Broncos in the second half as they stay alive in the AFC Playoff picture.

Denver started the game off well, scoring 17 points in the first half. Tied 10-10 in the second half, Courtland Sutton caught a 45-yard TD pass. Kansas City managed to cut that lead down with a last second field goal before halftime.

The Chiefs managed to take the lead in the third quarter when Travis Kelce caught a 13-yard TD pass from Patrick Mahomes. However, Harrison Butker ended up missing the extra point attempt, meaning the Broncos only trailed by two.

But Bo Nix completely shut down in the second half, throwing two interceptions. His second pick was returned to the DEN 36, and in just six plays, Mahomes found Rashee Rice in the end zone on a seven yard score. Denver now trailed 26-17. The team missed a 53-yard FG attempt which would've made it a one-possession game.

With the loss, the Broncos now risk giving up their spot in the division to the Chargers.

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DET 10 7 0 8 25 PHI 0 7 14 7 28

The Eagles manage to overcome a 10-0 deficit in the first quarter to beat the Lions and stay #1 in the NFC.

Jahmyr Gibbs went off in the first half, earning 122 rushing yards in the first two quarters. This included a 48-yard TD run in the second quarter which put Detroit up 17-7. However, the Lions' offense struggled in the second half. When Philly took the lead – thanks to two unanswered touchdowns in the third – Detroit was forced to pass more often.

While at the PHI 15, Jared Goff threw an interception to Cooper DeJean. This interception led to another Eagles' scoring drive capped off by a Saquon Barkley rushing score.

Down 28-17, the Lions finally managed to score with just 1:21 left. Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught the touchdown pass, even caught the two-point conversion which followed shortly after. But the team missed their onside kick attempt, and failed to force a punt in the end.

Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DAL 7 7 13 3 30 LV 7 3 0 14 24

Though the score looks close, the Cowboys defeated the Raiders with relative ease as they try to save their season.

Both Dallas and Las Vegas scored on their opening drives. CeeDee Lamb caught a TD pass, while Ashton Jeanty ran it in. But while the Raiders were limited to just a FG in the second quarter, George Pickens scored Dallas' second touchdown of the day.

The second half for Las Vegas was full of injuries, flags, and turnovers. Tyler Lockett left the game with an injury after fumbling the ball on his only reception of the game. However, the Cowboys only responded with a FG. On the next drive, Geno Smith threw an interception to Daron Bland, and the Cowboys responded with yet another FG.

Dallas eventually scored another TD as Javonte Williams scored on a two-yard run. They tacked on yet another FG, making that 23 unanswered points. The Raiders managed to score two touchdowns in the final eight minutes of regulation. However, their second score came with just under 25 seconds remaining. They missed the onside kick attempt, leading to a Cowboys victory.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 11 Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs! Regardless off the outcome, we look forward to seeing what crazy stuff the game might predict will happen.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.