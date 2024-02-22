A big upset win for the Patriots late in the season.

Never in their program history have the George Mason Patriots beaten a ranked opponent at home. That all changed on Wednesday when the Patriots stunned No. 16 Dayton, 71-67. Both George Mason and Dayton came into the game on a two game win streak. Both teams have winning records George Mason is near the middle of the pack though in Atlantic 10 standings while Dayton is near the top. In any case, the win was huge for George Mason not just because of the historical implications but because of the potential NCAA Tournament implications.

George Mason has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2011 and Dayton last made a March Madness appearance in 2017. Dayton is most likely a lock to make the tournament regardless of any outcomes in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. George Mason is a little more iffy but could still get in. This win certainly can help their chances.

The Patriots were led by Baraka Okojie in the win who dropped a career high 19 points to go along with four rebounds. He shot 5-6 from the field and 9-9 from the free throw line. Keyshawn Hall added 17 points and Ronald Polite III finished with 13. Dayton was led by potential NBA Draft pick Da'Ron Holmes who scored a game high 26 points. He was the only player double figures for the Flyers.

The Patriots have five games left in the regular season against Loyola Chicago, Fordham, Duquesne, Rhode Island and Richmond. Loyola Chicago and Richmond are two of the top teams in the conference so they have the opportunity to nab a few more big wins.