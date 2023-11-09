Despite winning over SIU Edwardsville & DaRon Holmes II's breakout , Anthony Grant's Dayton basketball squad saw Malachi Smith go down.

Coach Anthony Grant got off to the right start to start the Dayton basketball squad's season. They got the 16-point win over SIU Edwardsville and hope to replicate the same performance against the Northwestern basketball team in the coming week. But, it did not come without a cost. Malachi Smith went down after just seven minutes of playing time which was a huge blow to the team. DaRon Holmes II took over but fans were still worried about their star facilitator.

Malachi Smith is expected to be out for the remainder of the Dayton basketball team's season, per Jeff Goodman of The Messenger. This was after he had suffered a knee injury against SIU Edwardsville. Coach Anthony Grant will have to get other guards to perform if they wish to punch a March Madness ticket.

The injury bug hitting the Dayton basketball guard is nothing new. Anthony Grant's Dayton basketball program only played him in a total of 19 games in the previous season. This was because he was also battling multiple ankle injuries. It remains a question if he is able to return to his former glory.

Thankfully, DaRon Holmes II came to dominate when Smith went down. The forward notched a game-high 19 points. This along with his elite ability to clean up the boards proved to be lethal. Holmes grabbed eight boards and led the Flyers to a much-needed win. Will they be able to continue all of this momentum en route to a win against Northwestern and a hot streak?