Georgetown basketball head coach Ed Cooley had some firm advice for young journalists in the postgame press conference after loss vs Rutgers

It has been a rough start for new Georgetown basketball head coach Ed Cooley this season. He has been under heavy scrutiny since leaving Providence for an in-conference rival that hasn't been nationally relevant for almost a decade uninterrupted. Back-to-back losses (Holy Cross pulled off a huge upset last Saturday) are only going to compound the negativity.

But Cooley did not appear to be worried about all of the criticism. In fact, he seemed to ask for it. While addressing the media following Wednesday's 71-60 road defeat, the 2022 Naismith and Big East Coach of the Year offered some tough (NSFW) but wise advice to the prospective journalists in attendance.

“The only way you're going to get better is by having the courage to ask a question in these type of situations,” Cooley said, via a quote tweet from ESPN's Josh Weinfuss (originally TheKnightReport). “So when you guys are sitting there, don't just sit there like a lump on a log. Have a great question, grow up and learn what it is to ask a tough question. We owe you an answer, or you owe yourself an opportunity to grow. I say that to all you young writers. Don't just sit in here and be in awe. This s**t is real.”

Cooley is dead on. And I'll take it one step further for young journalists: Don't be afraid to ask the hard questions. Don't be afraid of the fallout. You have a job to do. They'll respect you at the end of the day for it. https://t.co/7Y9vqkkTOv — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 17, 2023

Apparently, the coaching never stops. Cooley ended his firm statement with an emphatic “I'm out” mic drop moment. Admittedly, his comments will come across as condescending for some people, but this feels different than Duke great Mike Krzyzewski's 2021 encounter with a student reporter. Cooley seemed to be genuinely interested in helping these up-and-comers.

The press room can be an extremely intimidating place for inexperienced journalists, with many opting to follow the lead of a more seasoned writer. Ed Cooley obviously believes it is best to just run through the fire and learn through trial-by-error. There is undeniably value in that bold approach.

Though, there was a part of his lecture that might be a bit inaccurate. There are probably not many people who are presently in awe of this Georgetown basketball team.