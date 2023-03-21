Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Former Providence basketball coach Ed Cooley made a controversial move by leaving to be come the head coach of the Georgetown basketball program, a rival in the Big East conference.

He tweeted a farewell to Providence on Twitter, and unsurprisingly it was not received well by Providence fans.

“FRIARTOWN! What a ride this has been,” Ed Cooley said on Twitter. “We created something so special for this school and this city when no one believed we could. From 2011-2023 we turned this program into one of the most special men’s basketball programs in the country.”

He went on to thank fans, students and those involved in the program. As said above, the fans did not take it well, let’s get to the reactions.

“Thanks for all you’ve done and built, but respectfully, you sold. And you ruined 13 years of building this program up to rebuild a dying rival. Not to mention it was all done in season while still being overpaid by the school who gave you the platform to be loved nationally,” wore @t_seaton5.

“Traitor. Fraud. Coward.” wrote @fantasburner.

“I wish you no good luck, Ed. Thanks for betraying and giving up on your team mid season,” wrote @ajcfather.

Fans are upset because rumors ran wild throughout the season. It was reported before Cooley took the Georgetown job that he put his house up for sale, and it was found out that the acknowledgement date of the listing was on March 3.

Check out the acknowledgement date of the listing. https://t.co/DRkFTsaKot pic.twitter.com/rDDLOeLu8Q — Brendan McGair (@BWMcGair03) March 20, 2023

Fans of other Big East schools chimed in as well.

“Providence fans deserved better at the end of the year,” wrote @CreighTakes.

Every other Big East fanbase pic.twitter.com/jp66voNH8I — junglehusky (@junglehusky) March 21, 2023

Regardless of anyone’s feelings on the matter, the Big East will have some intriguing storylines in the next few years.