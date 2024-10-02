Georgia football experienced something last weekend they hadn’t faced since November 7, 2022—a regular-season loss. That previous defeat came at the annual Cocktail Party against the Florida Gators. This time, it was against a familiar thorn in their side, Alabama, on the road at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

While losing is uncommon Georgia, falling to Alabama has become all too familiar. Head coach Kirby Smart now holds a 1-6 record against the Crimson Tide in his career, with that lone win coming in a national championship game.

Now, the No. 5 Bulldogs (3-1) need to put the Alabama game behind them—or at least try to—as they are set to face Auburn in Week 6. The reality is, this Georgia team hasn’t quite looked like its usual dominant self in its last two outings, nearly falling to Kentucky before losing to Alabama. Regrouping is crucial as they dive back into SEC play in Week 6, hosting Auburn.

The Tigers (2-3) enter this game on a two-game losing skid and have dropped three of their last four, including two conference losses. Hugh Freeze and his team will be eager to spring an upset, but that’s a tall order. With that said, let’s dive into our bold predictions for Georgia versus Auburn in Week 6.

Carson Beck has bounce back game, goes turnover free

Carson Beck's performance against Alabama was a tale of two halves. In the first, he was downright abysmal, barely completing any passes except for the ones to the Crimson Tide defenders. Then, he seemed to bring it all back together in the second half to help the Bulldogs rally to make a comeback. Unfortunately, he would thrown the game-ending interception in the end (his third of the game).

Until last Saturday night, Beck had been interception-free this season. But he quickly added to his total in just one evening. Needing a bounce back game not just for the team but for himself, look for Beck to get back to form and throw touchdowns instead of interceptions.

Georgia defense holds Auburn to under 4-yards per play

Georgia's defense was gashed last weekend against Alabama, particularly in the first half. The Bulldogs allowed the Crimson Tide to average 8.4 yards per play and gave up 21 first downs overall. While Georgia managed to settle down in the second half, they'll need to be more consistent in stopping Auburn's offense on Saturday.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, Auburn's offense hasn’t been firing on all cylinders this season. The Tigers are averaging 23.5 points per game and 6.4 yards per play, which isn't terrible, but inconsistencies at the quarterback position have held them back. Expect Georgia's defense to regain its form against Auburn in this matchup.

Dillon Bell builds off Alabama performance, has 4 catches for at least 75 yards and one touchdown

Dillon Bell became an integral part of Georgia's offense last week, recording five catches for a career-high 100 yards and two touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing). Aside from the Kentucky game, where he had just one reception for 20 yards, quarterback Carson Beck has been looking Bell's way more frequently this season. So far, Bell has 14 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

This matchup might serve as another opportunity for Georgia to continue improving their passing game, which could, in turn, help open up the run more effectively. Expect Bell to get plenty of looks as the Bulldogs aim to drive the ball down the field.

Georgia beats Auburn by at least two touchdowns

Georgia needs a strong bounce-back game, and they need it in a way that earns them some style points. They have a chance to do that against an Auburn team that’s reeling after a heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma last week.

Kirby Smart is well aware of what's on the horizon. The Bulldogs have Auburn this week, followed by what should be an easier matchup against Mississippi State, arguably the SEC worst team. However, the road gets much tougher after that, with three out of their next four games against Texas, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. To keep their College Football Playoff hopes firmly intact, a convincing win over the Tigers in Week 6 is crucial.