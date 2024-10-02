ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Georgia is looking to rebound from their loss as they face Auburn. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Auburn-Georgia prediction and pick.

Auburn enters the game sitting at 2-3 on the year. They opened with a win over Alabama A&M before facing California. Auburn would be down 14-7 at the half, and then down 21-7 in the fourth quarter. Auburn would score in the fourth quarter but would fall 21-14. They would rebound to beat New Mexico but then have lost back-to-back games since. They fell 24-14 to Arkansas before facing Oklahoma. Auburn led 21-10, but Oklahoma would take the lead on a pick-six in the fourth quarter, and then go on to win 27-21.

Meanwhile, Georgia is 3-1 on the year. They started with dominating wins over Clemson and Tennessee Tech. They would then face Kentucky, and be down 6-3 at the half. Georgia would go on to win the game 13-12 though. Last time out, they would face Alabama. Georgia would be down 30-7 at the half but make a comeback. Georgia held the lead 34-33 with just 2:31 left in the game. Still, Alabama hit a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of their next drive, as they won 41-34.

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread/Win

Payton Thorne has led the way for Auburn at quarterback. He has completed 61 passes this year on 102 attempts. He has 1,038 yards passing this year with ten touchdowns. He has also run 41 times for 125 yards and two scores. Still, interceptions have been an issue, as he has six interceptions this year. While Thorne did play all of the last game, Hank Brown has seen some time when Thorne has struggled. He has completed 27 of 43 passes for 403 yards and six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The top receiving target has been KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He has 17 receptions for the year for 415 yards and six touchdowns. Further, Malcolm Simmons has been solid this year as well. He has 14 receptions for 214 yards and two scores. Finally, Cam Coleman has nine receptions for 212 yards and a score. In the running game, Jarquez Hunter has led the way. Hunter has run 65 times this year for 437 yards and two touchdowns. Further, Damari Alston has 25 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Auburn is 48th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 50th in opponent yards per game. They are 61st against the rush while sitting 55th against the pass. Jerrin Thompson has led the way. He leads the team with 24 tackles while having a sack, two passes defended, and an interception. Meanwhile, Kayin Lee has four pass breakups and an interception. Further, Jalen McLeod and Keldric Faulk have both been great at rushing the passer. They both gave three sacks this year while both have broken up a pass.

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread/Win

Carson Beck has led the Georgia offense this year. He has completed 83 of 132 passes this year for 1,119 yards. He has ten touchdown passes this year but has been intercepted three times this year. Beck has also been sacked four times while he has run for 64 yards on the season. His top target this year has been Arian Smith. Smith has 17 receptions for 274 yards and. two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Dominic Lovett has 18 receptions for 214 yards and a score. Dillion Bell has 14 receptions for 198 yards and two scores as tight end Lawson Luckie has 102 yards and two scores.

In the running game, Tevor Etienne has led the way. He has run 36 times this year for 212 yards. That is good for 5.9 yards per carry this year plus has a touchdown. Meanwhile, Nate Fraizer has 20 carries for 113 yards, with one touchdown. Further, Branson Robinson has run just 14 times, but he has two touchdowns.

Georgia is 24th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 41st in opponent yards per game. They are 49th against the run while sitting 58th against the pass. Georgia has just eight sacks on the year, with Jalon Walker and Raylen Wilson leading the way. They both have 1.5 sacks this year while Walker has a pass breakup, and Wilson has a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Dan Jackson is tied for second on the team in tackles, while having a pass breakup, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Final Auburn-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Georgia has struggled in the first half this year. In their games with Clemson, Kentucky, and Alabama, Georgia has scored just 16 first-half points. The defense has been strong this year outside of Alabama, and Auburn does not have the same level of offensive talent as Alabama. Still, Auburn will be able to score some in this game. Georgia will get the win, but with Auburn's defense, they should keep it close.

Final Auburn-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Auburn +24.5 (-115)