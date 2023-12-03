Georgia football fans are reeling after falling to Jalen Milroe and Alabama in the SEC Championship, as they now await their fate

The Georgia football empire suffered their first blow in two years against the same team that dealt the last one. Despite some early-season belief that they could be on the decline, the Alabama Crimson Tide reminded everyone who the preeminent brand of college sports has been for much of the last decade-plus.

A 30-yard run by quarterback Jalen Milroe all but clinched the SEC Championship, as the Bulldogs' College Football Playoff hopes hang firmly in the balance after their 27-24 loss. It was unsurprisingly a solid effort from the two-time reigning national champions, but a bitter defeat nonetheless.

Fans are handling the outcome in a variety of ways. Some are leaning on the side of optimism, others are showing appreciation for the last couple years and then there are those who are having a good ole' fashioned rant to push through the pain. “This is BS, GEORGIA SHOULD'VE WON NOT BAMA,” Elysia posted on X.

I know this will tick people off but 🤷🏻‍♂️ Georgia has beat Georgia tonight.

Missed FG

Turn over inside own 20

Way too many pentalites. Still very much in game.

The Committee doesn’t put the 4 best teams in, they pick the 4 they can justify the easiest. UGA is out. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 3, 2023

Still love the dawgs man dont let us sneak in the CfP 🐶4️⃣ — Justin Williams (@Justinwilliamz4) December 3, 2023

Brandon Adams speaks for all of Dawgnation tonight. “I don’t care who you exclude, do the right thing and put Georgia in the playoff” pic.twitter.com/uLay4uHWvU — 🚫 LEE Ring (@HBTFD1) December 3, 2023

As much as Georgia is getting cooked right now on the TL, this is how you know you’ve made it. What a position we are in as a fanbase 🖤 pic.twitter.com/1I00lglxQp — 🪐𝑀🛸 (@chxnluh) December 3, 2023

Let it out Dawgs fans, let it out. Georgia still has a strong case to make to be considered one of the top four teams in the country. The committee must acknowledge a win over No. 9 Missouri and blowout victories over two other ranked SEC teams (Kentucky was No. 20 when the Bulldogs beat them as well). Though, a potentially undefeated Florida State and one-loss Texas team who beat Alabama on the road will also be difficult to ignore.

Regardless of what becomes of them this year, Kirby Smart and Georgia football remain one of the most impressive powerhouses the sport has seen in many years. If their reign of terror is officially over, then the SEC will be overflowing with gratitude. Except for Alabama, of course, who moves to 4-0 against the Bulldogs in SEC Championship games.