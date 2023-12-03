The Alabama football team has claimed mastery over Georgia football lately, and one stat revealed Saturday night proves it.

The Alabama football team has become something of an afterthought during the two-title run of Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs. That is no longer the case after a big win over Smart's team in the SEC Title Game on Saturday.

The College Football Playoff Picture is now in completely disarray after the Tide's win over Georgia football. Desmond Howard chimed in with his take on the Tide's playoff chances.

On Saturday night after the Tide's impressive 27-24 win, ESPN shared a stat that had fans reacting with gusto.

Over the last 3 seasons, the only team to defeat Georgia is Alabama 😳 pic.twitter.com/c1miZYwFVp — ESPN (@espn) December 3, 2023

The Tide were outgained 321-306 on the night but it didn't matter as Jalen Milroe threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Roydell Williams ran for 64 yards and Isaiah Bond had 79 yards receiving for Nick Saban's team in Saturday night's game.

One fan went as far as to compare the back-to-back title winning coach Smart to Ryan Day after the excruciating loss.

Almost like Ryan Day vs Michigan, time for Kirby to go! pic.twitter.com/7xqQPrYjGS — Wags 🐳 (@wagsischasing) December 3, 2023

“Alabama still the top dog in SEC,” another fan added.

“They should be proud of that run, really incredible,” another fan said on X.

The Crimson Tide finished the season with 12-0 overall record, 8-1 in the SEC Conference.

A loss to Texas early in the season caused many fans to doubt Saban's Alabama team early. Since then, the Tide have played their best football led by Milroe and the defense among others.

Seriously, this Alabama team’s story arc is the craziest I’ve seen. They were dead after losing to Texas. Even deader a week later at USF. Now they just ended No. 1 Georgia’s SEC record winning streak in the league title game. Insane. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 3, 2023

“Most improved team of the year and Nick Saban's best coaching job ever,” another fan said on X.

Saban seemed frustrated by sky-high expectations in previous years; oftentimes championship or bust among the Crimson Tide fanbase.

Another win over Georgia football has shown that perhaps those expectations were justified, after all.