The CFP odds are ever changing but the oddsmakers may have revealed which football teams will play in the playoffs.

After Alabama took out Georgia in the SEC Championship, the CFP picture became wildly unsettled. People everywhere are debating which four teams deserve a spot in the postseason. But oddsmakers may have revealed the answer well before the selection committee announces the playoff rankings.

It's safe to say that Washington is in after their big win over Oregon on Friday night. Outside of them, the three remaining spots are still a bit of a mystery. But it appears the CFP odds have Michigan winning the national championship right now.

Besides Michigan being the favorite, the three teams right behind them are Alabama, Texas, and Washington. If that's the case, then both Florida State and Georgia might be out of the running for the CFP.

Oddsmakers have pretty much made up their minds… pic.twitter.com/ALhiYlqOBP — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) December 3, 2023

Of course, this doesn't technically guarantee that these are the rankings. However, Las Vegas is extremely accurate with its odds. It's noteworthy that these odds have Florida State as the fifth team on the list. They haven't concluded their game against Louisville as of this publishing and could end the season with an undefeated record.

If they somehow remain undefeated, the committee may feel the Seminoles deserve a spot in the postseason, despite the fact they'd be a massive under dog compared to whichever teams make the playoffs.

Additionally, Georgia being at +5000 suggests they have no way of making the CFP. We'll see how it plays out though. The playoff rankings will be revealed at noon Eastern on Sunday, December 3. It'll be interesting to see what happens, as you can make a case for each of these teams to play in the College Football Playoffs.