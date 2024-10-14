Georgia football has a huge road game this Saturday versus the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, but before head coach Kirby Smart turned his full attention to Week 8, he decided to address a mistake he made in Week 7.

The two-time national champion contacted Mississippi State's Michael Van Buren Jr., the freshman quarterback he shoved while frantically making his way over to defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. On Sunday, Smart sought to clear the air.

“After you guys said that in the press conference, I went back and watched it and didn’t even realize I’d run into him,” Smart said, per Seth Emerson of The Athletic. “But I reached out to {HC Jeff Lebby} that night and talked to him, and he said the kid was great. And yesterday, I talked to Mike and told him I didn’t have any intentions or ill will towards him at all.”

Smart drew the ire of fans when he pushed Van Buren on the sidelines during Saturday's uneven 41-31 victory over Mississippi State. A number of fans are still not pleased with his explanation, but the matter is unlikely to be addressed further, especially since two of the best teams in the country are facing off in Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in less than a week.

Apparently, Van Buren has also moved on from the exchange. When he and Mississippi State host Georgia next year, assuming the 6-foot-1 QB is still with the program, fans are bound to call attention back to the shove. Beyond that viral moment, though, Van Buren left a lasting impression due to what he accomplished against a usually renowned defense.

Van Buren gave Kirby Smart and Georgia more trouble than expected

The Baltimore, Maryland native has battled some growing pains after being unexpectedly thrown into the fire in the aftermath of the season-ending shoulder injury that Blake Shapen suffered earlier in the year. He posted the most impressive effort of his very young career in Athens. Van Buren threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns while tossing just one interception in defeat. He impressed Smart and company with his play and spoiled the evening of Georgia money-line bettors.

Michael Van Buren Jr., who initially committed to Oregon in 2023, could be solidifying himself as the future of Mississippi State football. He hopes to build off his Week 7 breakthrough and bring his best against No. 14 Texas A&M. One can assume that this young talent wants to be known for far more than the “kid who got pushed.” Kirby Smart surely wants that as well.