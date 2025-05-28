The everchanging landscape of college football has sparked a lot of debate regarding what is right and wrong for the sport. The current chatter is primarily surrounding the College Football Playoff. Last season was the first year of the 12-team CFP, but it seems like we are trending in the direction of further expansion.

We might see the CFP expand to 16 teams or more in the near future, but is that going to solve the issues that people have with the current format? Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks doesn't think so.

“No matter what you do, no matter if you’re talking about football, baseball, whatever. There’s always going to be a team that’s going to be frustrated with the process that says, ‘We were on the outside looking in,’” Brooks said on the Paul Finebaum Show. “Just looking at the baseball selections on Monday, I’m sure there are a couple teams that are disappointed.”

Josh Brooks makes a good point, and the last two years are perfect examples. In 2023, Florida State went 13-0 and missed the College Football Playoff while 12-1 SEC champ Alabama got in. The 12-team CFP fixes issues like that. But then in 2024, Alabama is the team that barely gets left out, and that team is angry that they didn't make the CFP. There is always someone that is left out and angry.

Article Continues Below

“We were in the SEC Championship game and one loss, now we’re at five or six, not getting in,” Brooks said. “We’ve lived through what it’s like. So, people can play out models and say ‘What if you’re the 13th team or this?’ We’ve lived through that and we’ve been good stewards and we’ve respected the process.”

The difference between the four-team playoff and the 12-team playoff is that there were instances like in 2023 where there were too many deserving teams. A 12-1 SEC champ and a 13-0 ACC champ with an injured quarterback should both be in the CFP. However, that wasn't the case with Alabama last year. The Crimson Tide lost three games. Still, they were upset at being left out. Expansion isn't going to stop from that happening.

There are a lot of differing opinions on the College Football Playoff and how many teams should qualify. There are people who think 12 is too many, and there are others that want to see 16 or 20 or even 40 teams make the CFP. Expansion is probably going to happen again in the near future, but it's impossible to satisfy everybody. Like Josh Brooks said, there will always be someone frustrated with the process.