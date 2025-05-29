Oregon football and head coach Dan Lanning entered the picture for the nation's No. 2 safety Wednesday. The news comes following some unrest involving a prized five-star Ducks pledge, who's since decommitted. But now Oregon is in the lone Big Ten finalist amid SEC interest.

Safety Jireh Edwards from St. Francis Academy in Maryland placed Oregon on his short list. Recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirmed Edwards placing the Ducks in his final five.

Oregon can make up significant recruiting ground following the departure of Richard Wesley. The Sierra Canyon High edge rusher went viral for jumping into a pool with Lanning after committing to Oregon. Wesley, however, rolled a list of visits he's taking despite his pledge to Oregon. Multiple outlets confirmed Tuesday Wesley has reopened his college football recruiting process.

The native of Upper Marlboro Edwards can reignite Oregon's 2026 class. The Ducks beat out 17 Big Ten teams to land on Edwards' list. But he's got a deep list of Southeastern Conference options.

No. 2 safety considering 4 SEC teams outside Oregon

Edwards is heating up for a quartet of SEC schools.

Georgia made his cut. He happens to draw comparisons to past Bulldogs star Malaki Starks by Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.

“Punishing defender that should offer some alignment flexibility at his next stop as he can spin down into the box or patrol from the border. Owns a college-ready build with some promising features and tested off the charts spring before junior year,” Ivins wrote in his evaluation.

The College Football Playoff qualifier is just one SEC team in the mix. Alabama is in consideration too. The Crimson Tide would claim their first safety commit for '26 if Edwards chooses them.

Florida and Texas Tech are two more in the picture for the towering and punishing 6-foot-2, 205-pound hitter. Auburn, however, is the one to monitor. Edwards will visit the campus during the weekend of May 31, per Christian Clemente of 247Sports.

Clemente adds the Tigers already have four players representing Edwards' high school. Oregon, though, is the one trending up for him.