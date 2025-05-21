Georgia returned to the College Football Playoff for the third time in four years under Kirby Smart. Still, Georgia would fall in the CFP quarterfinals to Notre Dame. After an 11-2 regular season and then an early playoff exit, it is time to look at the 2025 Georgia Football schedule and make predictions for their upcoming season.

Last year, Georgia opened the year with a convincing win over a ranked Clemson, before defeating Tennessee Tech and Kentucky. They would fall to No. Four Alabama by seven, before winning four straight, including a win over No. One Texas on the road. After being upset by Ole Miss, Georgia would close the year with three more wins, including an eight-overtime game with Georgia Tech. They would then win a re-match with Texas in the SEC Title game before falling to Notre Dame in the playoffs.

Gunnar Stockton will take over the offense at quarterback. He took over for Carson Beck in the SEC Title game and threw for 234 yards and a touchdown in the playoff game with Notre Dame. Nate Fraizer returns in the backfield. They will have some new offensive line starters, with three offensive linemen being drafted in the NFL draft, but most of them have seen game experience.

The major changes for Georgia will be on the defense. Defensive starters Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker, and Malaki Starks would all be drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Further, four more defensive players from last year's team would be drafted in the 2025 draft.

Week 1- Marshall

Marshall had to back out of their bowl game with Army last year after losing their head coach and many players hitting the transfer portal. The roster is completely different from the one that won the Sun Belt last year. The offense could feature seven transfers starting, including all three receivers, the running back, and the quarterback. The defense did not fare much better, with eight starters projected to be from the transfer portal. While this team could still make noise in the Sun Belt, this much turnover will be an issue in week one.

Pick: Georgia 42 – Marshall 7 (1-0)

Week 2- Austin Peay

The Bulldogs play an FCS team in week two. Austin Peay has had some solid years. They won at least a share of a conference title in 2022 and 2023, making the playoffs in 2023. Still, it was just a four-win season last year under their new head coach, Jeff Faris. They lost by 62 points in week one last year to Louisville, and did not have a win over a ranked team last year. The program should make strides in its second year under Faris, but not enough to beat the Bulldogs here.

Pick: Georgia 57 – Austin Peay 3 (2-0)

Week 3- at Tennessee

The Bulldogs have their first major test of the season when they head to Tennessee. While this is a tough first road start for new quarterback Gunner Stockton, he has played in an SEC Title game and a CFP game. Still, Tennessee lost Nico Iamaleava to UCLA, but did bring in former UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar. Tennessee will also be breaking in new starters at many of the skill positions. They do have a strong defense, but that may not be enough to slow down Georgia in this one. The Bulldogs will be able to get to Aguilar in the backfield and come away with the road win here.

Pick: Georgia 31 – Tennessee 28 (3-0)

Week 5- Alabama

Georgia gets an off week before hosting Alabama. Still, Alabama has won ten of the last 11 games over Georgia, including winning 41-34 last year. Georgia has not played at home against Alabama since 2015, a game in which Alabama won. Alabama does have a new starting quarterback, but Ty Simpson did have a strong spring, plus he has game experience and looks to be the starter for Alabama this year. Further, Alabama brings back Ryan Williams. Williams brought in six catches for 177 yards and a touchdown last time against Georgia.

Pick: Alabama 24 – Georgia 21 (3-1)

Week 6- Kentucky

After back-to-back difficult SEC games, the Bulldogs host Kentucky in week six. Last year was a close 13-12 victory, but Georgia has not lost to Kentucky since the 2009 season. Kentucky brings in Zach Calzada from Incarnate Word, plus two new tackles from lower-level FBS schools. They also bring in Dante Dowdell from Nebraska to tote the rock. The defensive secondary has plenty of returning experience, but the front seven is suspect. They brought in Mi'Quise Grace from South Dakota State to help with the pass rush, but Georgia should still be able to move the ball well.

Pick: Georgia 28 – Kentucky 17 (4-1)

Week 7- at Auburn

The Bulldogs hit the road again in week seven. Auburn has brought in plenty of quality recruits and transfers heading into a third year under Hugh Freeze. Jackson Arnold is the big one. He passed for nearly 1,500 yards with 12 touchdowns, while running for over 400 yards and three scored for Oklahoma last year. He has a great group of wide receivers, including Eric Singleton Jr, to throw to. The offensive line has improved as well with the additions of quality transfers. Still, Auburn does not have a true pass rush, nor quality linebackers on the inside.

Pick: Georgia 31 – Auburn 21 (5-1)

Week 8- Ole Miss

Ole Miss placed itself in a position to make the College Football Playoff last year after its 28-10 victory over Georgia. Still, they would lose the next time out to end their hopes at the playoffs. Ole Miss should take a step back this year, though. Jaxson Dart is off to the NFL, and the offense as a whole is full of transfers and inexperienced players. Ole Miss was one of the best defensive units in all of college football, but Walter Nolen, Chris Paul, and Trey Amos are all gone. While the defense has more returning production, it will not be enough for another upset for the Bulldogs.

Pick: Georgia 35 – Ole Miss 24 (6-1)

Week 10- Florida (Neutral Site)

Georgia has won seven of the last eight games against Florida, and leads the all-time series as well. Last year, Florida led at the end of the first half, off of some solid play from DJ Lagway. Still, he was injured during the game, and Georgia would take over from there. Lagway was injured again in the spring, but should be ready by the fall. Florida also has a solid weapon in the backfield with Jadan Baugh. The defense is returning ample production, and Florida should take a step forward this year.

Pick: Florida 35 – Georgia 31 (6-2)

Week 11- at Mississippi State

Mississippi State was one of the worst teams in the SEC last year, and while they made some strides with the transfer portal this offseason, it will not be enough. It will be transfers starting at all three wide receiver positions, while also starting in three of the five offensive line spots. Blake Shapen expects to return to the starting role for Mississippi State after being injured last year. Still, the running game will not have enough balance to keep Georgia from going after Shapen. Further, the defense did not improve enough this offseason to slow the Bulldogs down.

Pick: Georgia 45 – Mississippi State 17 (7-2)

Week 12- Texas

Texas lost three times all of last year. They would fall in the CFP Semi-finals to eventual champion Ohio State, but the other two were both at the hands of Georgia. One includes Gunnar Stockton coming in for an injured Carson Beck in the SEC title game. Still, this Texas team has high expectations this year with Arch Manning at quarterback. The defense also has Anthony Hill Jr., who led the SEC in tackles for a loss. Paired with a strong pass rush, Texas will be able to confuse Stockton and get the win.

Pick: Texas 28 – Georgia 24 (7-3)

Week 13- Charlotte

After a difficult SEC schedule, Georgia does not get a bye, but it is close. Charlotte has not finished over .500 in each of the last five seasons. Further, they are in a rebuild under first-year head coach Tim Albin. Albin has had success at prior head coaching stops, but he will not be getting the upset of Georgia here.

Pick: Georgia 45 – Charlotte (8-3)

Week 14- at Georgia Tech

Last year, this game went into eight overtimes. Haynes King returns for Georgia Tech at quarterback, and he will have his partner in the backfield in Jamal Haynes. The Yellow Jackets did lose many of their wide receiving playmakers, but King should be able to work well with the new crew. Still, the defense has questions in both the secondary and on the defensive line, which will allow the Bulldogs to win this game.

Pick: Georgia 28 – Georgia Tech 24 (9-3)

Final Georgia Football 2025 Season Prediction

This could be a down year for Georgia. They have plenty of moving parts, with new offensive linemen and almost an entirely new defense. Not only do they face Alabama and Texas, but they also have dates with Ole Miss and Florida in the SEC. Further, they have Tennessee on the road, and Georgia Tech, who would love to avenge their eight overtime loss last year. This team could surprise and contend for another SEC title, but most likely, it will be a nine-win season.