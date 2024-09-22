The losses continue to pile on for Mississippi State football after their loss against the Florida Gators. Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. Shapen suffered a shoulder injury in the Week 4 contest. Mississippi State HC Jeff Lebby expressed his sympathies about his quarterback after the game.



“We're all hurting for Blake after this unfortunate news,” Lebby said, via On3.com. “Blake is the ultimate competitor and teammate and an unquestioned leader in our program. I know he will work incredibly hard to come back stronger than ever, and he will continue to serve as a team leader from the sidelines. We will support Blake every step of the way during his recovery process and explore all options to help him seek a medical hardship waiver to regain his lost year of eligibility.”

Can Mississippi State football bounce back from Blake Shapen injury?

In the 2024 season, Shapen played in all four of Mississippi State's games. He threw for 974 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. The Bulldogs only won once in those games. After starting off the season with a win, they accumulated three straight losses.

Next on the depth chart is freshman quarterback Chris Parson. He played in the Week 1 win against Eastern Kentucky, throwing two passes. Shapen was their guy once he committed from Baylor. Now that he's out, if Parson is thrown into the fire, Parson will need to develop quickly to give Mississippi State football a fighting chance.

The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Bulldogs. They'll head to Austin to face the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns for the program’s first-ever SEC game. After a much-needed bye week, Mississippi State will play the No. 2 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs.

As the competition increases in the SEC, Mississippi State will need to come up with a solution fast. Facing six teams ranked in the top 25 is a daunting task for a team that just lost their premier signal-caller. If Lebby can come up with anything, it might salvage a rough season for the Mississippi State football program.