The College Football Playoff committee is currently undergoing conversations about potentially expanding the 12-team playoff format to 14 or 16 teams. Nothing is decided yet, but many expect the postseason to expand yet again after just moving from four teams to 12. With everything up in the air, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey put some pressure on the CFP decision-makers with the 2025-26 season around the corner.

Sankey, who is 60 years old, seemingly wants the expansion decision to speed up, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The SEC Commissioner was critical in his statement, as he called out the College Football Playoff committee for taking so long with their decisions.

“I'd like to see CFP decisions made in a time-efficient manner. There's not a great history of that, by the way.”

Greg Sankey also claimed that the final decision could alter things for the SEC, as the conference is still configuring the schedule for the 2026-27 season. During a guest appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show,” Sankey claims that he doesn't think a unanimous decision to expand the College Football Playoff is healthy.

Article Continues Below

“I don't think unanimity is healthy.”

"I don't think unanimity is healthy."@GregSankey delves into the working relationship between the SEC and Big 10, managing his various constituencies as Commissioner, and how the SEC has "earned everything its gotten" in the CFP pic.twitter.com/9Y98Mqyrtr — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The final decision on whether the College Football Playoff will expand or not will likely come before the start of the 2025-26 season. Next season's playoffs are set for 12 teams, but expectations are that it will jump to 14 or 16 by the 2026-27 campaign. Greg Sankey seemingly wants the decision to be made in the early portion of the summer, but there are no signs of that timeline coming to fruition.

College football's first go with the 12-team format was a success, however, many want changes made to the seeding. Especially after the first round of the postseason. The teams that had a bye week in the first round seemed to have a slight disadvantage after waiting so long to finally play.