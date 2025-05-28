The last time the Texas football team played in a game was back in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Ohio State at the Cotton Bowl. It was a great game that came down to the final possessions, and the Buckeyes ended up getting the win to punch their ticket to the national championship. The next time the Longhorns step on the field will also be against Ohio State as the two teams will play on August 30th in Columbus to start the season.

Ohio State-Texas is one of the biggest non-conference games of the season, and it is expected to be a great game. However, it will be played at noon ET, which some fans don't like. A lot of people are in favor of big games like that being under the lights, but the Big Ten's media deal with Fox has killed night games.

Fox Big Noon Kickoff almost always takes the Big Ten's biggest game of the week. That is the time that Texas and Ohio State will kick off, but the Buckeyes actually tried to get the game moved to Sunday so that it could be a night game. Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte wasn't a fan of that idea.

“Why would I want to move the game to Sunday night and have a short week? I’ve got to go to church,” Del Conte said, according to a post from Pete Thamel.

A night game between these two powerhouses would be fun to see, but having this game at noon is a win for the Texas football team. Road environments are already difficult enough to deal with, but making it a night game takes things to another level. The energy always seems to be higher in the stadium when the sun goes down and the fans have had the entire day to get ready. The Longhorns will gladly take this one being at noon.

After losing to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, the Texas football team will be looking for revenge this time around. Both the Longhorns and the Buckeyes are once again expected to be two of the best teams in college football, and there is a solid chance that we see them both make it to the CFP again. This is obviously a massive contest as losing a game in Week 1 puts the pressure on for the rest of the season, but neither of these teams are going to lose more than a couple of contests. Who knows, we might even see them meet up again in the College Football Playoff.